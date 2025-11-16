Justine Lupe Releases Finale of Two-Month Pee Drink Prank with Kristen Bell’s Epic Reactions [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

In a behind-the-scenes video from ‘Nobody Wants This,’ Bell firmly declares, “I’m not drinking that,” her face etched with subtle dismay, while Lupe presents her with a cooler packed with jars purportedly holding her “best” urine specimens in varying strengths. In a hilarious payoff to a prank two months in the making, Nobody Wants Thisstar Justine Lupe shared Kristen Bell’s reaction when she brought her a cooler filled with “pee.” Advertisement

“Finale to two months of me pranking @kristenanniebell into thinking I was drinking my own pee,” Lupe captioned the clip shared by both actresses. “Here is me gifting her 5 jars of my ‘best, most mineralized pee’ (chamomile tea).”

Bell’s face says it all in the clip, as she is so respectfully horrified, clearly not trying to blatantly blast her friend while also wanting absolutely nothing to do with the yellow-tinged liquids in the bottles Lupe is so proudly offering to share with her. Advertisement

“I know this is so weird, but I’m just telling you, I saved three batches of like the most pure–” she says in the clip, only for a shocked Bell to interject, “For me?” View this post on Instagram

“Yes. I know it sounds weird, but I just want you to try it and see if you feel better.” Advertisement

“You’re joking,” Bell shoots back, finally cracking fully into uncomfortable laughter. “I’m not drinking this.”

“Why? It’s me,” Lupe replies earnestly, fighting for her Emmy right here in this video, before breaking down how she brought “different potencies,” which she said you can tell by the color. “That’s not science,” Bell says. Advertisement

Finally, Lupe comes clean and says “April Fool’s,” to which Bell responds with a palpable relief. But when Lupe adds, “This is my long con prank,” suddenly the totality of the past two months washed over Bell as her jaw dropped, leading to a very sweet — and funny — moment between the women.

While the video of the prank’s conclusion was just released over the weekend, Lupe had previously admitted to pulling it off while chatting with Bell’s husband Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast back in September, as detailed by People. Advertisement

Bell, who was also there, recalled that it was her nosiness that set it off after she heard Lupe say at one point, “It’s really nutritious and vitamin-dense.” When she asked what Lupe was talking about with fellow costar Adam Brody, Lupe responded, “DO you ever do this? Do you ever, like, the first urine of the day you drink again?”

Bell said the timing was perfect, as it happened just before the director called “action,” leaving her zero time for follow-ups. Lupe told Shepard that Bell was “much more polite” than she could have been amid the ordeal, which the above video definitely confirms. Advertisement

Bell said she was just so caught off guard by the whole thing, “I was like, ‘No, I don’t think that’s right.'”

Lupe then shared that Phase II of her operation was to actually bring a liquid to the set and then openly requesting it, because she said Bell listens to “everything,” so she knew she would hear. The Succession alum revealed that she even created a fake article generated by AI that she could share to Bell that extolled the benefits of drinking one’s own urine. Advertisement

For her part, Bell said she reached out to a doctor she knows, and was told that while the practice should largely be harmless, “there are a lot better ways to remineralize, like a multivitamin.” Lupe said that her response was that she was already taking multivitamins to help her generate “the most effective pee.”

The costars then recall the moment caught in the prank finale video Lupe shared over the weekend, with Bell laughing that the moment actually did happen on April 1 — after “weeks worth of material” building up to this moment. Advertisement

“The slow burn prank — it’s the first time I’ve ever done it, and I can’t tell you how satisfying [it was],” Lupe said. via: TooFab