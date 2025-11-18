Kim Zolciak Claims Ex Kroy Biermann ‘Cheated,’ Says She ‘Bonded’ with New Boyfriend Over Mutual ‘Horrible Circumstances’

BY: Denver Sean Published 17 hours ago

Kim Zolciak is spilling fresh tea about what led to her separation from Kroy Biermann.

via People:

Zolciak, 47, and Biermann, 40, initially split in May 2023, after 12 years of marriage, but called off their divorce that July, before Biermann once again filed in August 2023. Since then, the couple have been engaged in tumultuous divorce proceedings, and at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star alleged that her marriage ended because the NFL player was unfaithful to her.

When asked what the “final straw” was with Biermann, Zolciak alleged to Entertainment Tonight, “He cheated.”

Zolciak’s allegation left her daughter Ariana, who joined her for the interview, speechless. “Holy s—,” Ariana, 24, said at her mom’s confession.

PEOPLE has reached out to Biermann for comment.

During a panel on Sunday, Nov. 16, where she appeared alongside stars Brittany Cartwright, Denise Richards and Luann de Lesseps, Zolciak said that things with her ex-husband are “impossible.”

The divorce, she said, has cost “lots of money” with “no movement” towards a settlement.

“There’s no co-parenting, it’s disturbing. If you only knew,” she said, referring to the four kids she shares with Kroy: Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. “As much as I would love to share the truth, I won’t, because I have children. You don’t bash the mother of your children. Their stability is in my own.”

Amidst continued turmoil with her ex, the reality star is happy in her new relationship, and she shared more details about her boyfriend during the panel, too.

“I’m a Taurus, guys. I’m loyal to a fault. We went on our first date, and we’ve been together ever since,” she said of her boyfriend, who PEOPLE confirmed she’s been seeing since March.

She’s been keen to keep the relationship out of the spotlight, though, which she said was due to “several reasons,” namely, “I do like my personal life private, I really do.”

Things with the new man are “great,” she continued, despite there being more interest in his identity. “Somebody had the paparazzi outside his house recently. I enjoyed the time we had without all of the hoopla.”

They connected, she said, because they’re “both going through divorces for the exact same reason.” She added, “We bonded over horrible circumstances.”

Zolciak told ET she’s “happy as hell” and “at peace” in her new relationship, and clarified speculation that her boyfriend is married.

“I’m legally married and so is he. So, he’s been going through a divorce for years as well, and so have I,” she said. “So I don’t know – I’m supposed to wait til I’m legally divorced? I don’t think Kroy will ever give me a divorce.”

You know Kroy’s not going to stay quiet about this!

