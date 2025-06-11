BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

America’s HIV epidemic is stubborn, but a new telemedicine service is shifting the narrative. According to HIV.gov, about 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV today, and roughly 13% of them don’t even know it. New infections remain high — an estimated 31,800 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2022 — though that’s down 12% since 2018. The burden of HIV is far from even. Gay and bisexual men bear the brunt of new infections — 67% of cases in 2022. Meanwhile, heterosexual exposure and injection drug use accounted for 22% and 7%, respectively.

Black and Latino communities are hit hardest by HIV, yet they trail far behind in prevention measures. Black Americans make up 39% of new cases but only 14% of users of HIV prevention drugs. These inequities drive the urgency behind efforts like the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative — and they are exactly the gap Mistr is aiming to close.

Mistr is a San Francisco–based telehealth company founded in 2018 by Tristan Schukraft. It offers free online PrEP and HIV care to clients anywhere in the U.S., from Anchorage to Miami. The efforts made by the company are helping to end the HIV epidemic by providing PrEP to thousands of Americans.

Mistr is helping folks fight back against HIV.

Mistr’s user base is booming. The company serves more than 500,000 patients, per Business Wire. This explosive growth is happening right now as many people seek easier, less expensive ways to prevent HIV. By comparison, CDC data show that only about 36% of the roughly 1.2 million Americans who could benefit from PrEP were on it as of 2022. The uptake is even lower among women, with just 15% of eligible women versus 40% of men on PrEP. Massive racial gaps also persist. The CDC found 94% of eligible white Americans use PrEP versus only 13% of Black Americans.

Observers in the HIV field say Mistr’s model is exactly what’s needed. Carl Schmid of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute applauds Mistr as a way to expand PrEP. “I really like MISTR. They are providing a lot of PrEP out there,” Schmid said per The Body. “They make it very easy for people to get, which is what we want, and do it all without having to go into a medical office. And you get no stigma from providers, and it’s very sex-positive. It’s really the model to expand PrEP that we’ve been asking for.”

Mistr has also partnered with community clinics, offers Spanish-language support, and even connects low-income or uninsured people to free pills — all while collecting critical lab data remotely. Mistr founder Tristan Schukraft told The Advocate, “If someone’s getting tested for HIV, then they’re at risk for HIV and should be on PrEP.”

He continued: “A lot of people outside of the gay community are unaware of what PrEP is and how it can protect them. With each of these kits, there will be information on PrEP, and when [users] get results back, they’ll be encouraged to get on it.”

Mistr has made HIV prevention easier than ever.

Using Mistr’s platform, patients consult with a licensed clinician over video and then get their once-daily pill regimen and lab kit delivered right to their home. Patients prick a finger for blood, send in urine and swabs via mail, and Mistr handles all the results. Even better, the service handles the paperwork, so the medication costs nothing out-of-pocket. Mistr bills insurance or taps patient-assistance programs, so there are no copays or surprise bills. Users fill out a form online, but never need to enter a doctor’s office.

Couples and individuals using Mistr report that it literally changed their lives. One gay couple from Indiana said they now take PrEP consistently without ever waiting in a clinic line, calling Mistr “a game-changer” for them. Another Mistr user wrote, “This has been the best experience ever, it’s easy to do my meds are always on time. I would recommend this to anyone. In fact, I have recommended it to three of my friends. So, for me, you are a five-star company and community.”

Mistr’s telehealth approach shows that prevention can travel wherever the internet goes. And while HIV remains a daily threat for many, lowering the hurdles to getting PrEP could make all the difference. Just real care that meets people where they are. For someone who’s never heard of PrEP, doesn’t trust the medical system, or can’t afford a doctor’s visit, Mistr can literally be life-altering. When people feel safe and seen, they’re way more likely to get tested, take their meds, and stay protected.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

