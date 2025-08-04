Home > NEWS

No More Hiding: Saint Lucia Says Goodbye to Colonial-Era Anti-Gay Laws

BY:

Published 6 hours ago

Saint Lucia coastline photo
Credit: Unsplash

On July 29, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court struck down Sections 132 and 133 of Saint Lucia’s Criminal Code. These laws had criminalized “gross indecency” and “buggery” between consenting adults. The court ruled them unconstitutional under the island’s Bill of Rights. Although the laws hadn’t been actively enforced in years, they still loomed over LGBTQIA+ Saint Lucians like a dark cloud.

Advertisement

“This decision is deeply personal,” said Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE) Executive Director Kenita Placide, per Washington Blade. “For many years, we’ve worked to see the rights, lives, and dignity of LGBTQIA+ persons in St. Lucia and the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States) protected.”

As Saint Lucia basks in praise, activists stress that legal reform must be matched by cultural change. But for many queer Saint Lucians, this ruling is a sign of promise. Here’s how the island came to its decision

Advertisement
Growing pressure prompted Saint Lucia to change its laws. 
Saint Lucia beach
Credit: Unsplash

Saint Lucia’s anti-gay statutes date back to the 1800s. Keep in mind, police rarely prosecuted individuals under these laws. However, their mere existence entrenched societal stigma and sometimes incited violence against LGBTQIA+ Saint Lucians. A 2018 Human Rights Watch report exposed how these laws inflicted real harm — fueling bullying, healthcare discrimination, and fear of law enforcement among LGBTQIA+ people.

The ruling didn’t happen overnight. It resulted from a sustained legal battle led by local plaintiffs, with support from ECADE and regional groups like United and Strong. According to ABC News, the report and decriminalization victories in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and Saint Kitts and Nevis inspired Saint Lucian advocates to bring their case to the regional court.

“Today’s ruling is not just a win in the courts, it also represents a step towards justice for the many lives lost to violence simply for being themselves,” Kenita Placide said. “It signals that our Caribbean can and must be a place where all people are free and equal under the law.”

Advertisement
Advocates say the fight for equality has just begun. 
Saint Lucia coastline view
Credit: Unsplash

While celebrations erupted, activists emphasized that repealing statutes is only part of the fight. Placide warned that LGBTQIA+ people in Saint Lucia still face vigilante violence and intense social scrutiny. Local nonprofit Raise Your Voice St. Lucia called the ruling a “monumental step.” However, they stressed the need for ongoing community outreach and education to ensure queer citizens are physically safe.

“It comes as a beacon of hope amid recent setbacks, such as disappointments in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Trinidad and Tobago, that have tested our region’s commitment to equality,” the group told AP

Meanwhile, tourism remains Saint Lucia’s top economic driver. Activist-turned-consultant Bradley Desir predicts an increase in queer visitors. Desir believes that LGBTQIA+ tourists often spend more per person than average travelers — significantly boosting local economies.

Advertisement

“If they were to dismantle some of the laws that we have, I think we will have a big market from the LGBTQIA+ community in terms of tourism,” Desir told the Foreign Press. “I find that most people in the LGBTQIA+ community are those with the money and the finances, and there are the ones who are pumping into economies and making things happen.”

Do you think legal victories like this will lead to cultural acceptance? Comment below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Basketball going into hoop
NEWS

A Simple Joke or Childish Disrespect? WNBA Players Outraged After Sex Toy Interrupts Atlanta Match

By: DM
Design sketches
FASHION / BEAUTY

Let’s Keep Them Gagged: Distinct Queer Fashion Across Metropolitan Cities

By: Nyla Stanford
A Canadian Pride flag.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Canadian Ruling Signals Shift in LGBTQIA+ Immigration Protections

By: Nick Fulton
Gender identity pins
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

How Many Genders Are There? Depends on Who You Ask—and That’s the Point

By: DM
NEWS

Exclusive: Tyson Beckford Has a Change of Heart in ‘King’s Court’ Sneak Peek [Video]

By: Denver Sean
binge watching on laptop
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

New LGBTQIA+ Movies and Series Arriving on Netflix, Hulu, and More in August

By: DM
Two wedding rings on a red cloth.
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

A Cautious Step Forward: Hong Kong Considers Limited LGBTQIA+ Protections

By: Nick Fulton
Baylor University photo from campus
NEWS

Baylor University Gave Back a $643K LGBTQIA+ Grant—and Folks Got Questions

By: DM
Bluey The Sign episode
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

‘Bluey’s LGBTQIA+ Representation Is Still Causing Controversy About Children’s Programming

By: DM
Mistr user
HEALTH/WELLNESS

Young, Sexually Active & PrEP-Curious? Mistr Has You Covered in the Health Department

By: DM