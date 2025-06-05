Home > NEWS

Paige DeSorbo Exits Summer House After 7 Season

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 9 hours ago

DeSorbo uses social media to discuss her choice to leave the Bravo series, stating, “it’s time for this chapter to close.”

Paige DeSorbo is moving out!

The 32-year-old reality TV star announced Thursday via Instagram Stories that she’s quitting Bravo’s Summer House after seven seasons on the show. The show just wrapped its ninth season, meaning DeSorbo won’t return for Season 10.

“I have a little life update for you: I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” DeSorbo began.

“Being a part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable,” she continued. “You’ve seen me grow up over these last seven summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me.”

“But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close,” she continued, before thanking her costars, fans and everyone at NBC Universal, which owns Bravo.

“I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise,” she concluded. “So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed.”

DeSorbo joined the show in its third season and has been a mainstay on the series ever since. She’s also appeared on the show’s spinoff, Winter House, for its first two seasons … and later dated fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover from Southern Charm.

She and Conover split at the end of 2024.

“I think I loved him so much that I tolerated too much, and now that I’m out of it and I look back at things, I’m like, ‘Oh, wait,'” she revealed about the breakup in a March 2025 episode of her show, before revealing that she felt he made a lot of moments in her life about him.

“It was just embarrassing,” she said. “So, that’s something that I look back on now, and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, I really was very blinded.’ I had to do a lot of damage control.”

She also said she felt she had to hide some of her career milestones.

“There were times when things would happen in my career. Would I tell him? No, absolutely not,” she said. “Like, when I would get certain milestones, no, I wouldn’t tell him because I knew he would want to be happy for me, but deep down he would not be.”

via: TooFab

