BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 28 minutes ago

It’s official! The iconic Law Roach is back styling, but this time, his creative eye is on none other than actress and singer Ryan Destiny. The beloved image architect, who famously “retired” from celebrity styling in 2023, is expanding his exclusive clientele. Their new partnership made its red carpet debut at the 2025 Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles, where Roach gushed about Destiny as his “new muse.” It’s a stylish new chapter for both of them, and fashion fans are here for it!

The Style Architect and the Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny)

Roach, 46, walked the Fashion Trust Awards carpet with Destiny, 30, and confirmed that the two have officially teamed up.

Advertisement

“Tonight is my big debut back into styling,“ he told E! News. “Ryan’s my date and my new muse,“ he added.

Roach continued, “I’m really excited, and the Fashion Trust Awards is a good place to debut and let everyone know that I’m back.”

Destiny also couldn’t help but mention how excited she was to work with the legendary image architect.

“I’m just very, very happy and excited for what we are going to do,“ she said. “I definitely trust him, and I think it’s something that we are learning with each other, figuring things out, and this is really fun. He’s the best of the best.”

Advertisement

Roach styled Destiny in a chic plunging Schiaparelli dress that she chose to wear unbuttoned. She added statement earrings and pointed-toe gold Christian Louboutin heels. It was definitely a more grown and sexy look for the “Star” actress.

His Rolodex of Icons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On (@on)

Of course, Destiny joins an elite group of Roach collaborators. Their work relationship may be new, but his styling résumé reads like a walk through Hollywood’s most memorable fashion moments.

Advertisement

Roach is best known for his long-standing partnership with Zendaya, styling the Emmy winner for everything from her Disney Channel days to her show-stopping looks at the Met Gala. He helped transform her from a teen star to a bona fide fashion icon, orchestrating bold statements like her 2020 Tom Ford breastplate and the Joan of Arc-inspired Versace gown she wore at the 2018 Met Gala.

But Roach’s influence extends beyond Zendaya. He’s dressed Céline Dion in jaw-dropping couture for Paris Fashion Week, styled Anya Taylor-Joy in everything from Dior to vintage, and worked with powerhouse performers like Ariana Grande and Kerry Washington. Each client brings a different energy, and Roach adapts with his signature mix of daring and detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

His gift? Telling a story through clothes that don’t just fit the client. It elevates them. And that’s exactly what makes their work relationship so intriguing.

A Muse With Vision

Advertisement

As Destiny’s profile continues to rise, her style is evolving with intention. With Roach at the helm, that evolution will be deliberate, daring, and undeniably chic. This will be a collaboration between two creatives who know what they want and how Destiny wants to be seen. Whether it’s red carpet appearances or editorial shoots, expect looks that blend emotion, edge, and elegance

And yes, Roach may have retired — but with Destiny, he’s found new inspiration. With a new muse lighting the way, Roach is writing his next chapter!

What do you think of Law Roach and Ryan Destiny’s work relationship? Share your thoughts below!