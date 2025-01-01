Céline Dion Thanks Fans for ‘Unwavering Support’ as She Looks Forward to ‘Endless Possibilities’ in 2025

BY: Walker Published 57 mins ago

Céline Dion wrote a heartfelt note for the year 2024 and looked forward to “endless possibilities in the coming year.”

In a Tuesday, Dec. 31 Instagram post, the French singer thanked fans for their support in 2024 — and said she looks forward to the year ahead.

“As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support,” Dion, 56, began, alongside a photo of her side profile, as she looks up and holds prayer hands.

“Your love and energy inspire me every day. I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones,” she continued. “Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!”

This year, Dion returned to the stage for the first time since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. Her comeback show took place at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in July, where she performed Edith Piaf’s classic “Hymne A L’Amour.” She released a live version of the song in October.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities,” Dion wrote on Instagram at the time. “Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.”

She added, “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

Then, in November, Dion hit the stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to perform at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show in celebration of the Lebanese designer’s 45-year fashion career.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer closed out the ceremony with her 1993 hit “The Power of Love” and 2002’s “I’m Alive.”

In addition to her comeback performances, Dion appeared in an NFL video promoting Sunday Night’s football game featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in October.

During an interview with PEOPLE in June, Dion opened up about how her treatment plan is “making such a difference” and she has “a wonderful coach vocally.”

“We’re talking about putting a show together, and I have so many ideas. I can’t wait,” Dion said at the time.

“If I would have just stayed secretly behind, my home would have become a prison, and I would have become a prisoner of my own life,” she added. “Today, I live one day at a time. The fact that I found the strength to communicate my condition with the world makes me very proud. Maybe my purpose in this life is to help others, and that is the greatest gift.”

via: People

