Luxurious And Legendary: 5 Interesting Facts About Law Roach You Didn’t Know

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 9 mins ago

#LuxuryLaw 5 Interesting Facts About Law Roach You Didn't Know
Credit: Instagram/luxurylaw

There’s none other than the legendary Law Roach. He is known for his impeccable taste and star-studded client list. Law Roach has redefined what it means to style celebrities. From his distinctive approach to fashion to his connections with Hollywood’s most stylish, Roach has become a household name for all the right reasons.

Law Roach: The Image Architect Behind Hollywood’s Elite

 

Law Roach has built an unforgettable brand in the fashion world. He has blessed some of our favorites with his fashion sense, and his influence doesn’t stop there. The Chicago native is the styling force behind Zendaya, a client-turned-sister, where he has crafted looks that keep her at the top of every best-dressed list. With high-profile clients like Ariana Grande and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, he continues to transform Hollywood style.

In addition, his work has expanded beyond celebrity styling. In October, he collaborated with PEPSI to design a ’70s-inspired line, the PEPSI Wild Cherry Capsule Collection. Roach also released his first book, “How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect,” offering insights into his creative process and the confidence needed to style oneself. These ventures signal Law Roach’s evolution from a stylist to a cultural trendsetter, proving his impact on fashion goes far beyond the red carpet.

But what exactly lies behind this trailblazer’s talent? Here are five interesting facts about Law Roach that you probably didn’t know.

1. He Started as a Vintage Broker

Before styling Hollywood’s elite, Law Roach’s career began with a love for vintage clothing. He opened a boutique in Chicago, where he built a reputation as a vintage broker with an eye for standout pieces. His knowledge of vintage fashion and unique ability to spot one-of-a-kind finds have influenced his work, adding depth and history to his clients’ looks.

2. Kanye West Gave Him His First Big Break

Although Law Roach is closely associated with Zendaya, Kanye West initially propelled him into the spotlight. The rapper frequently visited his boutique in Chicago, bringing attention to his unique style sense. This exposure helped open doors for the aspiring stylist, and before long, he was working with high-profile clients and redefining Hollywood fashion.

3. He’s Not a “Celebrity Stylist” — He’s an “Image Architect”

 

Law Roach doesn’t just put clothes on famous people. He sees fashion as a way to craft stories, ensuring his clients’ styles tell a unique narrative. Per The Guardian, Roach refers to himself as an “image architect” — reflecting his commitment to creating memorable, lasting impressions rather than simply curating trendy looks.

4. Celine Dion Brought Him Out of Retirement

 

In early 2024, Celine Dion surprised the fashion world by bringing Law Roach out of his short-lived retirement to style her for the Grammys. Their partnership reignited the singer’s iconic status in fashion and reminded everyone of Law Roach’s magic touch. The collaboration quickly went viral, cementing his status as a true fashion legend.

5. He’s Not A Regular Stylist

 

Traditionally, stylists work behind the scenes, but Roach brought stylists into the spotlight. He frequently joins his clients on the red carpet, adding his style and presence to the event. This approach has shifted the stylist’s role from behind the curtain to part of the main act, creating iconic style moments that emphasize the stylist’s artistry as much as the client’s.

Law Roach’s career is proof of his talent, vision, and ability to connect fashion with cultural moments. These facts about Law Roach reveal how he’s become one of the most influential forces in the industry and why his work continues to inspire a new generation of style lovers.

What are some of your favorite Law Roach looks the image architect has put together? Comment below!

