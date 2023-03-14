Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Says He's Retiring Due to ‘Politics,’ ‘Lies,’ and 'False Narratives' [Photo + Video]

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, best known for working with Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, and more, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he’s retiring.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” Law wrote.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!” he continued.

“The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

It’s unclear what “lies” and “false narratives” he’s referring to, but people on social media are speculating that a video from the recent Louis Vuitton fashion show has something to do with it.

I hope it’s not because of this situation ? pic.twitter.com/fuxavD23oi — Madboy ?? (@takecarehours) March 14, 2023

In the clip, Zendaya can be seen grabbing a front row seat, leaving Law to find space for himself in the second row.

Whatever’s going on, we wish Law the best.