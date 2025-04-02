Kanye West Says He Hates J. Cole’s Music ‘So Much’ and That Only Virgins Listen to It

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Kanye West is doubling down on his hatred for J. Cole.

Ye went off on J. Cole in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. In doing so, he suggested that The Off-Season rapper makes music for virgins and his music is hurting hip-hop as a genre. The post comes as West continues to speak candidly about his distain for a number of artists on social media.

“I hate J Cole music so much,” West began. “It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.” From there, he remarked in a follow-up post: “No one listens to J Cole after loosing their virginity.” He then brought up his previous beef with Drake and how the topic of J Cole came up as they made amends. “When I met up with Drake during Donda most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform and I was saying how much I loved Future,” he said.

Kanye really hates J. Cole pic.twitter.com/nMkCST0zak — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 2, 2025

The rant about J. Cole comes after Kanye West sat down with DJ Akademiks for a highly controversial interview, last week. During the discussion, Ye rocked a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while discussing Kim Kardardashian, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more topics. At one point, he spoke about his issues with the late Virgil Abloh.

Immediately after his posts about Cole on Wednesday, West elaborated on that criticism of Virgil. He wrote: “Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say.”

via: HNHH

