Home > NEWS

Kanye West Says He Hates J. Cole’s Music ‘So Much’ and That Only Virgins Listen to It

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Kanye West is doubling down on his hatred for J. Cole.

Ye went off on J. Cole in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. In doing so, he suggested that The Off-Season rapper makes music for virgins and his music is hurting hip-hop as a genre. The post comes as West continues to speak candidly about his distain for a number of artists on social media.

“I hate J Cole music so much,” West began. “It’s like between Kendrick and J Cole I bet you industry plants asked J Cole to diss Drake then we would have been accosted with a J Cole Super Bowl commercial with no SZA song to save it.” From there, he remarked in a follow-up post: “No one listens to J Cole after loosing their virginity.” He then brought up his previous beef with Drake and how the topic of J Cole came up as they made amends. “When I met up with Drake during Donda most of the convo was me telling him he was hurting hip hop by giving J Cole a platform and I was saying how much I loved Future,” he said.

Advertisement

The rant about J. Cole comes after Kanye West sat down with DJ Akademiks for a highly controversial interview, last week. During the discussion, Ye rocked a black Ku Klux Klan-style robe and hood while discussing Kim Kardardashian, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more topics. At one point, he spoke about his issues with the late Virgil Abloh.

Immediately after his posts about Cole on Wednesday, West elaborated on that criticism of Virgil. He wrote: “Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say.”

via: HNHH

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Cory Booker Makes History with Longest Senate Floor Speech in Protest of Trump Agenda

By: Walker
Donald Trump
HUMAN INTEREST

No Visa, No Problem: Mexico Travel Unchanged Despite Donald Trump’s Tirades

By: DM
NEWS

Attorney General Pam Bondi Directs Federal Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

By: Walker
NEWS

New Diddy Accuser Claims Beyoncé, LeBron James Saw Him at ‘Freak-Off’ Party

By: Walker
NEWS

Kellie Pickler Slams Late Husband’s Parents’ ‘Absurd’ Demands, Fighting Contempt Accusation

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Baddies’ Reality Show Cast Member Arrested for False 911 Call That Led to Death of Young Scooter

By: Walker
NEWS

Actor Val Kilmer, star of ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun,’ Dead at 65

By: Walker
NEWS

Chris Brown’s $500 Million Battle Over ‘Sexual Abuser’ Accusation Heats Up in Court

By: Walker
NEWS

Chance The Rapper Lawsuit By Former Manager Headed To Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

Trump Approves Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump Relationship

By: Walker