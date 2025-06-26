Cardi B Defends Decision to Include Older Songs ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ on New Album

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

“I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammys and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!” she shared on X.

Cardi B is clapping back at haters criticizing her for including her singles “WAP” and “Up” on her new album.

The Bodak Yellow rapper recently announced her new album Am I The Drama? — launching on September 19 — with some of her fans questioned her decision to include songs that have been out for some time on the new release.

“This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this … WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs,” the rapper said on X (formerly Twitter).

“My fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time … they deserve a home,” she wrote. “I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!”

“These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about???” she continued/ “Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!”

A few fans replied to her post supporting her decision — and even asked to add other hit singles she’s created before.

Others still felt it wasn’t the best decision and wanted her to leave space for newer songs only.

She has not replied to any of the comments — yet.

