BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

A new season of “Project Runway” is coming, and it’s going to be one for the books. Heidi Klum is returning to the franchise for the first time since 2018, reclaiming her role as host and judge. She stands at the helm for Season 21 alongside longtime judge Nina Garcia and brand-new judge Law Roach.

ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia couldn’t contain her excitement over the reunion, posting a loving message on Instagram. “We are soooo back @heidiklum,” and teasing that with Klum, Christian Siriano, and Roach on board, “you KNOW it’s going to be a good season…so many surprises in store,” Garcia wrote.

For Roach, joining “Project Runway” will amplify his star status. The stylist actually appeared as a guest judge in Season 20, and now he’s officially claiming a permanent seat at the judges’ table.

Law Roach is bringing his “sassy” personality to ‘Project Runway.’

When asked about his decision to join “Project Runway,” Roach says the timing simply felt right. “It just felt like the right time to enter a space that felt really familiar because I grew up watching that show,” he told Out. “I remember watching Christian’s season when he won, so it felt like a full-circle moment to be invited to be a judge.” Law Roach had formed a close friendship with Christian Siriano and worked with Nina Garcia professionally. That history made him eager to join these seasoned fashion veterans on the panel.

Advertisement

Roach’s presence will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective and plenty of personality to the competition series. “When I’m on television, I get to show a small part of myself that is quick-witted and sassy, things I don’t do in my professional life,” Roach tells the outlet. “This gives me a chance to be expressive in a different way.”

Even Siriano has hinted at the fiery dynamic Roach brings to the panel. He told E News that “Heidi and Law don’t like the same things at all,” which makes the judging process “fun and amazing” due to their differing opinions.

Law Roach is a fashion industry veteran.

Despite being new to “Project Runway,” Roach is no rookie when it comes to judging style. He’s lent his talents to reality TV before. He served up critiques on HBO’s ballroom voguing competition “Legendary” and guest judged on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Roach has explained that “Project Runway’s” design competition has its own unique vibe, which differs from the shows he has judged in the past. “What makes me excited about Project Runway is that I’m looking at the next generation of Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs and being able to meet those talents at the ground level,” Roach told Out.

Advertisement

Roach isn’t just any stylist — he’s a bona fide fashion powerhouse whose influence reaches from Hollywood to the Met Gala. He even proudly wears the label of “Image Architect” to describe his work. He’s the mastermind behind Zendaya’s transformation into a red carpet superstar, and he has dressed a long list of A-listers — including Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, and Tom Holland, among others.

If you’ve been MIA, the new season takes the show to a new network. Starting July 31, 2025, episodes will air on Disney’s Freeform channel and stream on Hulu and Disney+. Fans can expect a 10-episode season with the premiere showcasing two episodes.

Should Law Roach bring ballroom energy like he did on Legendary, or keep it classic and couture?