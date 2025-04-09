Law Roach Confirms He Will Help Make Zendaya’s Wedding Dress As He Teases Timeline For The Nuptials

BY: Walker Published 58 minutes ago

Three months after Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement was confirmed, Law Roach detailed how wedding planning is coming—and how he’ll be involved.

Roach and Zendaya have built a decade-long partnership, and although the fashion stylist retired in 2023, the pair are taking that bond to the altar both literally and stylistically.

Roach and Zendaya’s partnership has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic stylist-celebrity collaborations. Recently, the 46-year-old made the headlines after he told an E! News interviewer he would be involved in Zendaya’s wedding dress.

“Everyone wants to know [about the] wedding? Will you be involved? Are you gonna help out with the wedding dress?” the interviewer asked.

With delight, Roach responded positively, noting that he would be a part of Zendaya’s big day.

“Of course, of course. It’s far away they both making bunch of movies this year and there’s lots of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets,” he said.

Roach also added that he was resting up for 2026 but would have the time to help with Zendaya’s dress.

Shortly after Roach made the revelation, the video was shared on the Fauxmoi subreddit, and excited fans had much to say.

On one hand, some fans noted that a Roach and Zendaya match meant the latter would look stunning on her big day.

“Which means she’ll look like a queen (as she should on her wedding day),” one Redditor wrote.

Another fan commented, “Law Roach getting ready to design Zendaya’s wedding looks knowing they will be legendary.”

On the other hand, some fans noted that Zendaya and Holland were so private with their love life. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the public didn’t see the dress.

Zendaya and Law Roach’s friendship is one for the books. The latter was originally a friend of the actress’s dad and manager, Kazembe Coleman.

However, things changed in the 2010s when Roach began working with the then 14-year-old Zendaya during her Disney acting days.

The “Euphoria” star stepped out styled by Roach for the first time in 2011.

Over the next few years, the stylist was responsible for most of Zendaya’s stunning red carpet looks, including the Met Gala, Vogue, the Oscars, and many more.

