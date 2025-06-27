Beyoncé Fan Shares He Attended Concert After Friend Died on Way to Show: ‘What Beyonce Would Have Liked’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

He began a TikTok video with his friend before the concert but completed it alone at the event, prompting discussion about his honesty and how fans would handle a similar scenario.

A man’s TikTok video has sparked serious debate … two of them, in fact … after claiming his friend died on the way to a Beyoncé concert in Paris and revealing he still went to the show without him moments after the apparent death.

Earlier this week, a TikToker with the handle @VitorNotVictor shared a video of him and two of his friends singing along to Beyoncé’s song “Cozy” at home before heading to her concert.

The plan, it seems, was to sing part of the chorus at home and the other half of it from the show.

Instead, only two people appeared in the second half — after the third friend allegedly died while en route to the concert.

“pov your friend died on our way to beyonce’s concert but we enjoyed it for him ? rip,” the content wrote over the footage. In the caption, he added, “he would’ve liked that we went anyway ? #beyonce #deadfriendforever #fyp #cowboycarter #rip”

The original video has since racked up more than 2.6 million views since it was posted three days ago. The comments on the post were filled with two debates — one over whether the situation was, in fact, real and another over what they would do if faced with a similar, horrifying situation. Do you bail on the concert … or soldier on, knowing it’s what your friend would have wanted yo to do?

“As a friend i would understand still going… but who the hell told yall to finish the tiktok?” asked one popular comment. “may this kind of friendship NEVER find me??” added another.

“Ima still be dead so yeah go. Do cry at least twice during the show, but still go,” wrote another viewer. “note to my friends, if i die on the way to a concert DONT YOU DARE waste your ticket and not go, go have a blast in my memory and also use my ticket to take someone else for free as well,” said someone else.

Critics left comments like, “This generation is super desensitized ?,” “Not one swollen eye in sight ?,” “I BEG YOUR FINEST PARDON??” and “Wait, huh??? ON THE WAY!? So yall just left him dead & continued on? ??”

Others took issue with the hashtag, #DeadFriendForever … which he continued to use in all his other videos about the alleged incident. Because, yes, there are more videos continuing the wild saga.

In the first two followup videos, @VitorNotVictor explained the “backstory” to his original post.

“So the backstory to that is, my friend and I have always wanted to go see Beyoncé together. I live in Paris so he came to visit me so we could both go together. It was a lifelong dream and we were really really exited,” he began. “So we filmed the first part of that TikTok, we wanted to do the transition before and after at the concert.”

“By the time we got into the subway, he started getting this really strong chest pains. He had pre-existing heart conditions, so we were a bit worried. Then it got worse and worse, so we got out of the train,” he continued.

“We called the ambulance and by the time they arrived, he had fainted and the paramedics told me that he was no longer breathing, so he was dead,” said the TikToker. He said he and his friend were then left wondering what they should do — should they go home, or go see Bey?

“We decided to go to the concert anyway, because we really truly think that’s what he would have liked and that’s what Beyoncé would have liked,” he added, “in his honor, to really enjoy the concert to the best of our abilities. We were really sad.”

He later shared concert footage of Beyoncé flying over the audience on a giant horseshoe, writing over the video, “When she flew over the crowd I’m sure she was trying to get closer to him. Somehow she knew.”

“Her voice could be heard everywhere!” he captioned the video, along with the #DeadFriendForever hashtag.

The confused comments kept coming on those three posts as well

“‘That’s what Beyoncé would have liked,’ I beg your pardon?!” exclaimed one. “That’s what Beyoncé would’ve like’ ? what is this? A cult?” echoed someone else, while another added, “The backstory made it even worse.”

Many also started asking whether the whole saga was “satire,” a stance that continues to gain traction as the videos kept coming. “I’m refuse to believe this story is real i REFUSE,” said one viewer, before another wrote, “okay now im sure that this is definitely a prank ?”

“Unless you vlog the funeral Idk if this is real ?,” shared someone else.

Responding to the most popular comment on the first video — of a viewer saying they thought it was about his dog, who also appeared in the footage, dying — @VitorNotVictor shared another video, saying, “I would never go to a concert if my dog had just died.”

He followed that up with a video of him with his boyfriend, saying his other half “doesn’t understand” the situation.

“My chronically offline boyfriend doesn’t get the importance of a viral TikTok and keeps saying I should be more sad about what happened and less excited about ‘this social media stuff,'” he wrote over the footage. “So now he’s leaving the city on his bike to ‘get away from all this.'”

In yet another video, he then responded to the viewer who commented, “‘That’s what Beyoncé would have liked’ I beg your pardon?!'”

“If you think you know Beyoncé’s better than I do, I’ve been to seven of her concerts, I have all of her albums and our birthdays are 12 days apart from each other,” he said in response. “I do feel like I know her better than you in a deeper level and she would like for me to honor my friend. I’d sit this one out if I were you.”

He then shared a photo of him at the show, “right after my friend died” — a photo he says proves his “friend was already in touch with some other level.”

“So this is me at the concert right after my friend died. The insane thing is he was the one who told me to wear a t-shirt and look who’s in the shirt. It’s not only Beyoncé’s, but Jay-Z. He knew, he knew Jay-Z would come,” the content creator said in the footage. Bey’s husband, of course, made a surprise appearance at the Paris show.

“What is going on?! i wanna laugh but i just feel like it would be inappropriate if the friend really died,” commented a confused viewer. “your friend died and u with one beer in your hand, are u killing me? PF, SO SO SO AMAZING,” said another, as many came to the conclusion the whole thing was fake. @VitorNotVictor, however, has not said he made anything up.

In addition to sparking debate in the comments and on X, where the original video was shared widely, social media star Kalen Allen also reacted to the saga on his page — and revealed what he hopes his friends would do if faced with the same decision.

After breaking down the situation, he said, “I just wanted to come here and say that, if you are a friend of mine … and you are going to see Beyoncé’ and I die, I give you full permission, because I understand.”

“I would go too. I’m dead, what the hell we gonna do?” he continued. “Ain’t nothing I can do about that! Ain’t nothing you can do about that. I’m gone. I honestly think, if my friends said to themselves, ‘What would Kalen do?’ Kalen would go to the Beyoncé’s concert.”

He did, however, add, “Now they didn’t have to finish the TikTok, they didn’t have to do that, that was a step too far.”

So … what do you think … and what would you do?!

via: TooFab