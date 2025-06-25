Home > NEWS

Brandy and Monica Address Past ‘Confusion and Conflict’ While Announcing ‘That Boy Is Mine’ Joint Tour [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 6 hours ago

“It started as nothing and it really did turn into something,” Monica said about their previous conflict, as they sat together for an interview before their upcoming tour.

Brandy and Monica just announced their joint tour … and addressed their past feud in the process.

27 years after joining forces for their smash song, “The Boy Is Mine,” the pair on Tuesday announced they’re hitting the road together later this year. As for why it didn’t happen sooner … well, it sounds like their rumored beef got in the way.

Advertisement

In an interview with Good Morning America, the two explained why they’re launching the “That Boy is Mine” tour at this time of their lives.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy said. “They’ve been trying to get us to do a tour since 98′, and it just finally felt like the right time. It was a dream come true.”

Advertisement

Monica purportedly punched Brandy in the face moments before they were set to perform their hit duet, “The Boy Is Mine” at the 1998 MTV VMAs, though both denied this at the time through their respective managers. The two have since cooled whatever feud was between them, doing a Verzuz together in 2020 and appearing in Ariana Grande’s music video for her song of the same name in 2024.

“We created the communication and the relationship to do it. It’s a musical marriage. When you start to go on a tour, especially of this caliber, we have to talk about everything,” Monica said to CBS.

“It started as nothing and it really did turn into something,” she continued of their feud. “There was a lot of confusion and conflict and there was a lot of people around.”

“People forget too, I was 17, she was 18 when we did the record,” Monica continued. “People forget that you’re having this conversation about children, basically. You’re inciting a riot amongst children! We were teenagers!”

Advertisement

Monica also cited physical distance as a factor in why they couldn’t squash things sooner, as Brandy lived in LA and Monica was in Atlanta.

“So there was no conversation. We weren’t able to do what it is that we do now, which is really learn each other. We didn’t really know each other,” Monica explained.

The two hadn’t seen each other for years before their Verzuz battle, which paved the way for where they are now.

Tickets for the co-headlining tour — which kicks off October 16, with stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Atlantic City — go on sale Friday.

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Law Roach
NEWS

Law Roach Is About to Eat as a New Judge on ‘Project Runway’ Season 21

By: DM
Megan Thee Stallion
CELEBRITY

Hot Girl Queer? Megan Thee Stallion’s LGBTQIA+ Moments Explained

By: DM
JoJo Siwa
CELEBRITY

JoJo Siwa’s Eurovision Dreams Ain’t Dead — She’s Coming for 2026

By: DM
Traveler
NEWS

Europe Freezes U.S. Travel Over Trump Vibes and Border Drama

By: DM
NEWS

Dax Shepard Details Time He Was Ready to Fight Eric Dane at AA Meeting: ‘Let’s Go Outside’

By: LBS STAFF
The Bible
NEWS

Thou Shalt Not Misquote: What the Bible Really Says About LGBTQIA+ People

By: DM
NEWS

Barbra Streisand Reveals She’s Still Mad Male Co-Stars Got Paid More for Meet the Fockers, Talks New Sequel

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

YouTube Star Mikayla Raines Dead by Suicide, Husband Blames ‘Ridiculous Claims and Rumors’ Spread Online [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Man using phone
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Grindr Red Flags: What That Blank Profile Might Be Hiding

By: DM
NEWS

Fans Rip Miley Cyrus & Naomi Campbell For ‘Rude’ Behavior At Meet & Greet [Video]

By: LBS STAFF