New Diddy Accuser Claims Beyoncé, LeBron James Saw Him at ‘Freak-Off’ Party

BY: Walker Published 27 minutes ago

A new Diddy accuser claims he was sexually assaulted, raped and humiliated at a “freak-off” party in Miami … and he says Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Gloria Estefan saw him in rough shape.

The accuser, Joseph Manzaro, alleges that he was drugged and taken to a home on Star Island, in Miami, owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, for Christian “King” Combs’ birthday in April 2015. Once there, he claims Gloria saw him in a “deteriorating state” and told someone to call an ambulance, before Emilio allegedly ushered her away, according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

Manzaro says he then briefly saw James walking in a hallway, who remarked, “Y’all better do something about that,” the complaint states.

Advertisement

The complaint alleges that Manzaro was then taken via an underground tunnel to Combs’ mansion by former porn star Adria English, who is also named a defendant in the suit.

Manzaro then alleges in the complaint that he regained partial consciousness and found him in a room with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the latter of whom expressed confusion and asked why a “half-naked” man with a sex toy strapped to his face was standing in front of her.

One of the other defendants named in the suit allegedly responded that it was a “punishment,” and that “Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches.”

The suit alleges that Combs later specifically ordered that Manzaro be degraded in front of others at the party before the plaintiff was stripped and then dressed in a thong and “a black leather mask with a rubber dam forcibly inserted and zipped closed over his head.”

Advertisement

“A locking sex device was affixed to the mask, which protruded from his mouth,” the suit alleges. “Plaintiff was then subjected to degrading and non-consensual acts.”

Manzaro claims he later came across Jacob Arabo, a well-known jeweler, and expressed confusion before Emilio Estefan allegedly instructed the men escorting Manzaro to move him away from Arabo.

The suit further claims that Gloria Estefan again requested an ambulance but was again silenced by Emilio.

The suit described the event as a “freak-off.”

Advertisement

In a statement to PEOPLE, Combs’ legal team strongly denied the allegations levied by Manzaroo.

“This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday,” Combs’ legal team says. “No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”

Emilio Estefan was named a defendant in the lawsuit. Gloria Estefan, James, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were not named as defendants.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the rep for Gloria and Emilio Estefan denied the allegations.

Advertisement

“Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made,” the statement said. “The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court.”

Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro also gave a statement to PEOPLE defending his client.

“[Jay-Z] wasn’t in Florida at that time to witness this incident — he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event,” Spiro said. “This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our ‘justice’ system.”

James and Beyoncé did not immediately return requests for comment. A rep for English could not immediately be reached.

Advertisement

Combs has been sued by dozens of people accusing him of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations. He has also pleaded not guilty to federal sex crime charges and is set to go on trial in May.

via: People