Chris Brown’s $500 Million Battle Over ‘Sexual Abuser’ Accusation Heats Up in Court

BY: Walker Published 28 seconds ago

Chris Brown has experienced a number of controversies and legal issues throughout his career.

Brown’s $500 million lawsuit against the producers behind a documentary that labeled him a “serial rapist and sexual abuser” heated up in court this week, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Ample, the company that produced the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence that aired on Discovery earlier this year, along with Warner Bros., which owns Discovery, fired back at Chris’ lawsuit.

The producers denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Ample and Warner Bros,, along with one of the individual producers, argued free speech as their defense.

Their lawyer argued, “[Chris’] claims are barred, in whole or in part, to the extent that any statements and/or alleged implications that form the basis for the claims could be interpreted as asserting verifiable facts, those facts are not materially false and/or are substantially true.”

In addition, the producers said, “Plaintiff’s claims are barred, in whole or in part, because he is a public figure and Defendants did not publish any false statement or implication about him with constitutional actual malice.”

The producers denied Chris, 35, “suffered emotional distress as a result of their actions.”

The defendants demanded the entire suit be tossed and Chris be on the hook for their legal fees.

Back in January, Chris filed a bombshell lawsuit demanding a nine-figure judgment for the alleged defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Chris said Discovery aired the documentary on October 27, 2024, despite being put on notice by his legal team they were “promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars to the detriment of Chris Brown.”

His suit alleged, “They did so after being provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggression herself.”

Chris’ lawyer added, “Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

He accused the alleged victim, who used the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” along with the producers, of completely disregarding the facts “In an attempt for fame and fortune, all at a cost of Chris Brown and the reputation he has worked diligently in redeeming over the last decade.”

Chris said he has acknowledged and addressed his past mistakes, and has grown from those experiences.

The singer said the documentary featured several accusers who had been proven to be making up stuff.

He said one of the women in the documentary brought a “frivolous” lawsuit against him in 2022, where her claims were determined to be “entirely fabricated,” which led to her legal team dropping her and the case being dismissed.

He said producers portrayed her as credible and ignored her established “lack of veracity.”

Chris said despite the producers being put on notice, they persisted in releasing the film.

“By doing so, the defendants have demonstrated a blatant disregard for journalistic integrity and truth. Their actions exhibit actual malice, as they prioritized profit over facts, ignoring public available court records and other credible evidence.”

Chris claimed the statements made by one accuser claiming he raped her was defamatory.

Other statements he took issue with included: Chris Brown has a “predisposition for punching women in the fact” and any accusation he manipulated or deleted texts when he provided evidence to the police regarding Jane Doe.

The case is ongoing.

As In Touch first reported, Chris is in the middle of a $90 million lawsuit over an alleged dog attack at his home.

He denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case filed by his ex-housekeeper, who claims she suffered permanent disfigurement from the incident that went down at the entertainer’s Los Angeles home.

via: In Touch Weekly