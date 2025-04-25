Home > NEWS

Cornell Cancels Upcoming Kehlani Performance Over Singer’s Support Of Gaza

BY: Walker

Published 37 minutes ago

Kehlani was set to headline Cornell University‘s annual Slope Day concert — celebrating the end of the school year — on May 7, but the university announced in an email that the singer’s performance was cancelled because of her support of Gaza.

The singer has been an outspoken opponent of Israel’s war in Gaza, speaking out at concerts and on social media. In a 2024 music video for the song “Next 2 U,” Kehlani danced in a jacket adorned with kaffiyehs as dancers waved Palestinian flags in the background. During the video’s introduction, the phrase “Long Live the Intifada” appeared against a dark background.

Furor over the singer’s selection spread across Cornell’s campus and beyond after the school announced the lineup for the concert, an annual celebration called Slope Day that follows the last day of classes. The Ivy League university is among dozens being investigated by the White House over allegations of antisemitism, part of the Trump administration’s targeting of universities. Earlier this month, the White House froze $1 billion in funding for Cornell.

Advertisement

via: New York Times

Cornell’s president Michael I. Kotlikoff explained “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos and on social media.”

He reportedly “found out” about Kehlani’s political stance three weeks ago, but said their contract prevented them from making any political statements during the show.

Kotlikoff’s decision came after meeting with members of the student board who planned the concert. According to him, those board members agreed that their choice had “compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event.” The board also detailed that it’s too late to find a replacement headliner, but are currently raising money to do so.

Advertisement

Kotlikoff is aware that the decision will be “celebrated by some and criticized by others,” but he ultimately believes cancelling is “the right thing to do.”

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Shedeur Sanders and Family Stunned After Falling Out of First Round in NFL Draft: ‘We All Didn’t Expect This’

By: Walker
NEWS

Slim Thug Willing To “Be Patient” With Megan Thee Stallion After She Rejects Advances

By: Walker
NEWS

Al Sharpton Prays With Wendy Williams During Visit, Vows To Help Her

By: Walker
NEWS

Shannon Sharpe Elects To “Step Aside Temporarily” From His ESPN Duties Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

By: Walker
Kelly Marie Tran premiere
CELEBRITY

Kelly Marie Tran Comes Out as Queer: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Accepted’

By: DM
NEWS

Katy Perry Dealt Another Blow After Blue Origin Spaceflight As US Tour Dates Face ‘Poor Ticket Sales’

By: Walker
Ross and Wellinthon Garci?a-Mathews
CELEBRITY

Ross Mathews and Husband Turn Their Love Story Into a Children’s Book

By: DM
NEWS

Pedro Pascal Rips Into ‘Heinous Loser’ J.K. Rowling Over Her Cigar-Smoking Celebration Of Anti-Trans Ruling

By: Walker
NEWS

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit: “I’m A Bit Torn”

By: Walker
NEWS

Ari Lennox Leaves Dreamville, Starts Fresh With Interscope

By: Walker