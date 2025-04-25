Cornell Cancels Upcoming Kehlani Performance Over Singer’s Support Of Gaza

BY: Walker Published 37 minutes ago

Kehlani was set to headline Cornell University‘s annual Slope Day concert — celebrating the end of the school year — on May 7, but the university announced in an email that the singer’s performance was cancelled because of her support of Gaza.

The singer has been an outspoken opponent of Israel’s war in Gaza, speaking out at concerts and on social media. In a 2024 music video for the song “Next 2 U,” Kehlani danced in a jacket adorned with kaffiyehs as dancers waved Palestinian flags in the background. During the video’s introduction, the phrase “Long Live the Intifada” appeared against a dark background.

Furor over the singer’s selection spread across Cornell’s campus and beyond after the school announced the lineup for the concert, an annual celebration called Slope Day that follows the last day of classes. The Ivy League university is among dozens being investigated by the White House over allegations of antisemitism, part of the Trump administration’s targeting of universities. Earlier this month, the White House froze $1 billion in funding for Cornell.

via: New York Times

Cornell’s president Michael I. Kotlikoff explained “In the days since Kehlani was announced, I have heard grave concerns from our community that many are angry, hurt and confused that Slope Day would feature a performer who has espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos and on social media.”

He reportedly “found out” about Kehlani’s political stance three weeks ago, but said their contract prevented them from making any political statements during the show.

Kotlikoff’s decision came after meeting with members of the student board who planned the concert. According to him, those board members agreed that their choice had “compromised what is meant to be an inclusive event.” The board also detailed that it’s too late to find a replacement headliner, but are currently raising money to do so.

Kotlikoff is aware that the decision will be “celebrated by some and criticized by others,” but he ultimately believes cancelling is “the right thing to do.”