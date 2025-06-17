Home > NEWS

Janelle Brown Responds to Speculation About Her Sexuality After Kody Brown Split

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 4 hours ago

“I promise you. I’m not asexual. I promise you,” the Sister Wives star said.

Janelle Brown is setting the record straight.

In the final installment of the Sister Wives: One-on-One reunion special, the 56-year-old reality star sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to address some of the online speculation following her 2022 split from ex Kody Brown, including rumors about her sexuality.

“Everybody has this idea just because I didn’t want to have assembly line kisses with Kody or whatever, that I was asexual,” Janelle said during the June 15 episode. “I promise you. I’m not asexual. I promise you.”

And she didn’t stop there. Janelle, who shares six kids with Kody, kept it real about being single and the challenges that come with it.

“The hormones are hell when you’re single, but you know, it’s like you just deal with it or whatever,” she admitted. Though she’s been open about not actively searching for love or marriage again, the Sister Wives star isn’t totally ruling out romance in the future.

“I suspect that someday down the road, if there’s somebody else, then that will be part of it,” she said.

Janelle said she finds it “so wild” that people think she’s not interested in love or sex simply because she’s not in a relationship or no longer pursuing polygamy.

“Just trust that I am not,” she stated. “I’m a very sexual being, a very earthed Mama. I’m a Taurus, and I’m a very earthed Mama.”

Janelle officially left her 29-year spiritual marriage to Kody in 2022, joining Christine Brown and Meri Brown as exes of the Sister Wives patriarch. Kody’s only remaining wife is Robyn Brown, whom he married in 2014.

In an April episode of Sister Wives, Janelle revealed she’s never really thought about seeking a spiritual divorce from Kody, despite ending her marriage to him in all other ways.

“It didn’t even occur to me because [I’m] really not part of that church anymore,” she explained. “And then when Meri got one, I’m like, huh.”

“I don’t have to live plural marriage again. I don’t know if I’ll ever even marry again,” she added. “But I’ve kept my faith. All of it’s intact except for that whole plural marriage thing. I don’t know about that.”

via: TooFab

