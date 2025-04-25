Katy Perry Dealt Another Blow After Blue Origin Spaceflight As US Tour Dates Face ‘Poor Ticket Sales’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

She made history as the first pop star in space on the first ever all-female flight from Earth. But it doesn’t look like Katy Perry will be achieving the same records with her upcoming tour.

Sources claim the “dismal” sales left executives at Live Nation scratching their heads from the beginning, as the seat map from Ticketmaster shows many of her concert dates remain unfilled.

Meanwhile, as she continues to face backlash for her space trip, Katy Perry has hit back at her critics by putting on a dazzling space-themed show during her tour opener in Mexico City.

Perry recently became the first pop star in history to go to space, and was joined by TV host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

However, she’s reportedly struggling to replicate the same success with her Lifetimes Tour as ticket sales have remained underwhelming for her US dates, which kick off in Houston, Texas, in two weeks’ time.

According to the Daily Mail, official seat maps on Ticketmaster show that dates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado, are especially bad, with rows of seats still available.

The singer is also facing worrisome figures for her May 9 date in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, due to the availability of multiple rows of seats.

“There were already concerns about poor ticket sales even before Blue Origin,” a source told the news outlet. “They were pretty dismal. Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor’s.”

“Some higher-ups at Live Nation were sceptical from the beginning. There are talks about what to do if the venues don’t fill up further,” the insider added.

Amid the discouraging ticket sales, the 40-year-old singer was forced to cancel two upcoming concert dates in Guadalajara, Mexico, on May 1 and 2, because the stadium she was scheduled to perform in was not built in time.

She wrote, “Sadly, I learned that the construction of Arena Guadalajara will not be complete for their scheduled shows next week, which includes mine on May 1 and 2.”

Perry explained to devastated fans that she did all she could to ensure the show could go on, but her efforts proved futile.

She said, “Last week I sent my team to the Arena to make sure there wasn’t anything we could do to make this happen, but it was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience.”

“I wish I could fix this, but it is beyond my control,” Perry told fans, per The Blast, before adding that she will “create something special for the fans in Guadalajara in the future.”

The singer has, however, recorded encouraging ticket sales in specific locations, including her upcoming shows in Chicago, Illinois, on May 12 and multiple dates outside of the US.

Seat maps for dates in Canada’s Edmonton, Montreal, and Toronto in late July and early August show blocks of seats have been booked, while the singer had to add extra dates in Europe and Australia due to high demand.

The news comes as Perry faces backlash due to her Blue Origin spaceflight, which saw her put on a “dramatic” display upon her return to Earth.

The singer and her all-female crewmates intended to pass a message of female empowerment with the trip, but the optics of the mission have been slammed as “tone deaf” and “embarrassing.”

Perry, unlike the rest of her crewmates, has seemingly faced heavier criticism after she held on to a daisy on landing back on Earth before dropping to her knees and kissing the ground.

via: The Blast