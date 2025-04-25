Slim Thug Willing To “Be Patient” With Megan Thee Stallion After She Rejects Advances

BY: Walker Published 17 minutes ago

Megan Thee Stallion recently clarified that she does not reciprocate Slim Thug‘s feelings for her, and the 44-year-old rapper took the rejection somewhat well.

The Houston rap vet is keeping things light and optimistic, poking fun at the situation in a recent Instagram video captured by Billboard.

Advertisement

“I can’t do Megan Thee Stallion. Gotta do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later,” he joked, brushing off the rejection with a smile. Though Megan laughed off his claims of a crush, Slim still saw her nod as a win. “She gave me a shout-out, said my name on Coachella stage,” he said. “And then she called me ‘babe.’ Come on now, that’s a lot. That was a good shout-out. Played my songs, everything. Streams up on ‘Thug From Around the Way.’ We good… Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain’t going nowhere.”

The buzz began after Megan hyped the crowd with his records “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin’” during her first Coachella set. Slim Thug took it as a green light and told fans online, “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!”

But Megan put that theory to rest during weekend two. “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she said with a laugh. “I just like your music.”

Megan’s set was one of the festival’s biggest moments, featuring appearances from Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara. With hit after hit, she commanded the stage, but made it clear: the only thing romantic going on was her love for Houston music. Slim Thug, meanwhile, is staying hopeful, and staying in the mix.

Advertisement

via: Hot 97