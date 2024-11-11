Home > DISCOVER X BOMESI

Emotional Freedom: 5 Ways to Cope With the Election Results

BY: Jasmine Tianna

Published 8 hours ago

The results are in; the world is in shock. Donald Trump is officially the president-elect. Tensions are high, and emotions are everywhere as Americans think of their new normal. So naturally, many voters wonder how to cope with the election results.

On Nov. 6, our human rights and voices were taken from us. Throughout history, we have fought for freedom in our schools, for women, in the LGBTQIA+ community, and against racism.

In just a few hours, the freedom our ancestors fought for will be the same one we now have to fight to restore. The division that has already impacted many of us when choosing between our friends, family members, co-workers, and our freedom is abhorrent to us all. 

How Project 2025 Will Affect the LGBTQIA+ Community

What is Project 2025? In a recent article, we described the conservative Project 2025 plan in detail. For the LGBTQIA+ community, Project 2025 could reject the rights that the queer folks have fought for. 

Some of the key points in the Project 2025 plan are as stated: 

  • LGBTQIA+ minors are not to be addressed outside of their “birthed” pronouns at school unless there is written permission from the parent/guardian.
  • Not requiring educators to use pronouns to address minors if it is outside of their religious or moral beliefs.
  • Enforcing that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could not issue a National Coverage Determination regarding a ‘gender reassignment surgery.’
  • Redefining the inclusive Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits discrimination against individuals based on sex, race, or identity in specific health or financial assistance programs. 

Also, anti-LGBTQ groups, such as Alliance Defending Freedom, Eagle Forum, Family Policy Alliance, Moms for Liberty, Turning Point USA, and more, partner with the Project 2025 plan.

This election has brought a great deal of fear into the hearts of many. Some are displeased with the results on election night, while others are expecting a great deal of change to begin. 

We understand the frustrations that this election has brought many of us. This isn’t an easy social change that anyone should endure, but here we are. 

Ways to Cope With the Election Results

We know that the results were different from what we were expecting. That said, many of us are still processing feelings of fear and uncertainty. Here are a few tips on how to cope with your emotions. 

1. Knowing that You are Not Alone

It may be cliche, but it is true. You are not alone in your feelings. This election has brought many emotions out of people. Find someone you can speak to about your feelings. 

2. Finding Healthy Distractions 

Do something that makes you happy. Distract yourself from your emotions and get something that makes you happy. 

3. Limit Doomscrolling 

What is doomscrolling? It’s defined as spending too much time reading and scrolling negative news. Put your phone down and spend your leisure time reading a book, gardening, or opting for a workout class.

4. Avoid Spiraling 

You may be having headaches due to the many conversations surrounding this election. Avoid spiraling out., whether you have to disconnect from friends, family, or anyone else. 

5. Seek Help if Needed

If you are having a hard time controlling your emotions and feel extremely heavy, seek therapy. Don’t be ashamed of wanting to recover from a loss so that you can prepare to fight for your freedom. 

How are you feeling after the election results? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

