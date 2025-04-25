Al Sharpton Prays With Wendy Williams During Visit, Vows To Help Her

BY: Walker Published 26 minutes ago

Al Sharpton met with Wendy Williams at her assisted living facility … and he says they prayed over her situation.

Sharpton spoke with Page Six earlier in the day, and told us Williams’ call came “out of nowhere.”

“She called me yesterday on my cell phone, out of nowhere, and said, ‘Is this Rev. Al?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ and then she said, ‘It’s Wendy! Wendy Williams,” he explained.

“She sounded like Wendy. She didn’t sound any different. She seemed excited that she reached me,” he continued.

The duo, who have known each other for decades, had a brief phone call. But Sharpton told us that Williams claimed that the facility is keeping her there against her will. “[She] wanted me to try to help her,” Sharpton told us.

The reverend spent over an hour with her at the facility Thursday afternoon, but was mum on the details when he exited the building, only revealing that they prayed together.

Williams’ lawyer, Joe Tacopina, was more forthcoming about why his client reached out to Sharpton, explaining that she hopes to draw even more attention to her fight with Sharpton by her side.

“Rev. Sharpton is an obvious choice when you want to speak to someone who’s not afraid, has the courage to say what they believe in, and with force,” Tacopina told us.

“He has a respected voice, and when he speaks, people listen, and he garners attention,” he added.

Sharpton told us his goal for Thursday’s visit was to assess the situation and offer prayer. “If she’s treated unjust, I’ll say that. I’ll look into it and help,” he said.

Meanwhile, Williams appeared vibrant from her window, waving to fans and reporters below the pad, which she describes as her “luxury prison.” Inside, she lives in its “memory unit” — the department for residents with memory problems” — with people she describes as “90-year-olds with dementia.” Williams is currently fighting to prove she was misdiagnosed as having primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“Her cognitive abilities are completely in tact. It’s enormously frustrating for her to be in a facility that is meant for people who don’t know their names,” Tacopina said.

“She’s going to get out,” he insisted. “We have resources. We have options.”

As Page Six has previously reported, Williams has been bolstering her battle in court with something of a public relations blitz. She’s been spotted dining at high-profile spots including Fresco by Scotto, Michael’s and Il Cantinori with Don Lemon.

via: Page Six