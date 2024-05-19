Young Dolph’s Fiance Critiques Justice System After Trial Delayed | lovebscott.com

The fiancé of slain rap star Young Dolph is pushing for answers after a trial date was rescheduled for one of the men accused in his killing.

It’s been nearly three years since Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in November 2021. However, his fiance, Mia Jaye, is still awaiting justice to be served. She recently hopped on her Instagram Story to slam the justice system for the continued delays of the late rapper’s murder trial. “It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future… My love’s life was taken… and to be left behind to see NO ONE be held accountable in the court of law for the act… is INSANE,” she wrote in the heartbreaking post.

Jaye continued writing: “Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to receive a change of venue, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… we’ve seen defendants release songs, enjoy life while on house arrest… all while our loved one is six feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… it is disheartening, unfair, triggering, and hurtful.”

Mia Jaye continues: “For everyone who says ‘trust the process,’ our family has for three years, but the process and system is BROKEN (as evident across ALL of Black America, let’s be honest… check the stats) and continuing to sit back allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t trusting the process. It is ignoring the process and giving room for everything wrong to happen, overlooking ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The trial — which was initially slated for March 2024 — got postponed until June. However, now it has been pushed back to September of this year. The suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., are currently awaiting trial in jail. The two’s lawyers have been trying to get additional testimony for their defense.

via: Hot97