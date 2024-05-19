Gayle King Jokes She's Going to Send a Copy of Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover to Her Ex-Husband | lovebscott.com

Gayle King wants to show her ex-husband, Bill Bumpus, what he’s missing!

The “CBS Mornings” co-anchor, known for her transformative work in journalism, has now added “cover girl” to her impressive resume. While the accomplishment is astounding in itself, King is not shy about directing this achievement towards an unexpected audience – her ex-husband, Bill Bumpus.

At the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square, King spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her jaw-dropping moment. “It has sunk in, but it’s still mind-blowing to me, honestly,” she shared. “I used to look at it all the time, myself… never in a gazillion years did I think I would be that person.”

Her children, Kirby (38) and William (37), have given her their enthusiastic support, with King quipping, “I wonder what my ex-husband is saying. I’m gonna send him a copy!”

King and Bumpus were married from 1982 until their split in 1993, which followed public accusations of infidelity. Despite their complicated history, King showcases her ability to turn personal challenges into sources of strength. Her children’s encouragement has clearly played a significant role in her journey, with both Kirby and William expressing pride in their mother’s daring new venture.

The “CBS Mornings” star revealed that the opportunity to be on the SI cover was not only a dream but also an empowering moment that has resonated with many women. “But what’s been most interesting to me is the number of women who’ve been stopping me, saying, ‘You have no idea what an inspiration this is,’ ” she said. These encounters have showcased the cover’s impact, proving that King’s bravery speaks volumes.

Gayle King also turned to some notable friends for advice and support ahead of the shoot. Supermodel Tyra Banks provided posing tips while King’s best friend, Oprah Winfrey, offered a mix of humor and encouragement. Winfrey’s trust in King’s decision further affirmed her pursuit. “Oprah said, ‘It’s so you, you should go for it,’ ” King recalled.

The guidance and support from the Sports Illustrated team also contributed to King’s successful shoot. “They make it so comfortable for you. The team that they have at Sports Illustrated is no joke,” she noted. In the end, King achieved her goal of delivering “tasteful cleavage” and took pride in her ability to inspire others.

Gayle King’s cover is more than a fashion statement; it’s a testament to self-confidence, resilience, and the power of reinvention at any age. Young people across the world can look to her story as proof that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams and inspire others along the way.

via: AceShowbiz