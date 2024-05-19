Kendall Jenner Spotted at Bad Bunny Show in Orlando | lovebscott.com

Kendall Jenner was seen taking in Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando, Florida, a week after they reunited at the Met Gala in New York City.

In videos posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), Jenner could be seen in a black sweatshirt with her hood up in a special section of the concert. In the videos, she bopped her head and body along to the beat of his music.

Kendall Jenner spotted at Bad Bunny's concert in Orlando, Florida.

Last week, the pair were pictured looking cozy at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty. An onlooker told PEOPLE that the model was all smiles as she chatted with her former beau, 30, at the bash.

“They were sitting together, laughing and having the best time,” a party-goer at WSA in downtown New York told PEOPLE at the time.

“They were very much enjoying each other’s company. Sitting close and whispering in each other’s ears,” the source added, stating that Bad Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was sipping Clase Azul Tequila at the table.

Before their split in December 2023, Jenner and Bad Bunny were last seen in public together attending the official cast afterparty at L’Avenue in New York City after his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

They first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted joining Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber for a double date in Los Angeles.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

“She likes him and is having fun,” the insider added. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

The duo were spotted on multiple dates throughout the spring, including horseback riding together, watching the Lakers play courtside and cozying up at Coachella 2023. In September, they sat side-by-side for their front-row couple debut at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan.

