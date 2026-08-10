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How Drag Artists are Leading the Fight to End HIV

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Published 1 day ago

Crystal Methyd
Credit: Instagram/heymistr

Over the past several years MISTR, the telehealth company that provides PrEP and other sexual health services to over 800,000 users, has partnered with dozens of drag artists. These artists have led campaigns that have resulted in countless LGBTQIA+ people getting on PrEP for the first time. Drag continues to be a catalyst for positive change, here are the some of the Queens who have led the movement to end HIV through prevention.

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Lushious Massacr

The star of MISTR’s most recent partnership, Lushious Massacr is a drag queen and make-up artist known for her popular podcast, DRAGVESTIGATIONS. Lushious also won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for “Outstanding Makeup For A Variety” in 2022 for her work on the HBO show, “We’re Here.”

Crystal Methyd

In a recent partnership with MISTR, the iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Crystal Methyd is pictured holding a large PrEP pill. The drag artist originally competed on season 12 of Drag Race and then returned for the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where she was crowned the winner.

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Myki Meeks

After winning the 18th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Myki Meeks partnered with MISTR for a video campaign to raise awareness for PrEP. The drag artist from Florida is known for her camp, glamour, and acting abilities.

Kori King

Last December, Kori King partnered with MISTR for The Klaus Clinic, a video series that highlighted HIV prevention tools. King competed on season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and is known for her impressions, comedy, and elaborate looks.

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All of these campaigns have two things in common. They feature incredibly talented drag artists and they advocate for HIV prevention and sexual health. If you are interested in getting on PrEP or other sexual health care, MISTR has got you covered right from your couch!

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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