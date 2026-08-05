How “Influencer Marketing” Has Replaced Traditional Ad Campaigns

BY: STAFF Published 1 day ago

Credit: Instagram/fashionnova

We are all online more than ever before, and it doesn’t take more than five swipes to run into an ad or a sponsored post. Most brands and marketing agencies are still trying to keep up with changing audiences, except for the few that saw the power behind “influencer marketing” before it went mainstream.

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In 2020 alone, Fashion Nova partnered with nearly 1,200 creators, producing over 5,700 sponsored posts on Instagram, resulting in over $15 million in earned value. Over the past several years, the brand’s collaboration program has grown into a marketing beast, reaching millions and millions of users every day.

The fashion retail company has continued to expand its partnerships, even with more traditional celebrities. Public figures like Kylie Jenner and Cardi B have driven the brand’s virality and bolstered the clothing’s mainstream appeal. So what makes this marketing strategy more impactful than traditional plays like magazine, TV, and billboard campaigns? It reaches people where they are, wherever they are.

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There are 3 billion users on Instagram alone, 500 million of whom are active daily. Reaching those consumers is vital to any hope that a brand would have at growing in 2026. Fashion Nova’s ability to reach users by empowering trusted messengers like influencers gives them a leg up. If you have followed a creator for years and trust their taste and opinion, you are going to be increasingly likely to support a business they recommend.

By 2027, US brands are expected to spend over $13 billion on influencer marketing. This is the future, and while brands like Fashion Nova have been doing it for years, others have to play catch-up or get left in the dust.

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About Fashion Nova

Fashion Nova is more than just a brand; they are a global movement. They make fashion fearless, inclusive, and instant. The brand drops over 1,000 new arrivals weekly, ensuring their community is first to trends, never late to the moment, and unapologetically confident in every ‘fit.