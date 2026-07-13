Massachusetts Becomes the First State to Pass Permanent Protections for PrEP 

BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 days ago

While the Trump administration continues to cut HIV research and access to preventative tools, Massachusetts just set the standard for how states can protect PrEP. Lawmakers just passed landmark legislation that will protect access to HIV prevention medication and strengthen state efforts to end the HIV epidemic. Governor Healey signed An Act to Address Barriers to HIV Prevention Medication into law on July 9.

Advertisement

The new law requires insurance coverage for all PrEP medications without co-pays, deductibles, or prior authorization. As the Trump administration rolls back protections for PrEP access, this new law is a revolutionary example of how state lawmakers can respond. The law also makes these insurance protections included in all private insurers as well as the state Medicaid plan.

The law was supported by public health experts, advocacy groups, physicians, and LGBTIQA+ community leaders.

Advertisement

“We cannot rely on a federal government that has shown hostility to HIV prevention and public health. Massachusetts is stepping up as a national leader to ensure that this lifesaving prevention reaches everyone who needs it,” said Ben Klein, GLAD Law Senior Director of Litigation and HIV Law, in a press release.

Lawmakers involved also underlined how critical these protections are for the future of HIV prevention.

Advertisement

“PrEP is a life-saving medication that has transformed HIV prevention, and we must do everything in our power to ensure and further expand access,” said Senator Julian Cyr, Senate sponsor of the legislation, in a press release. “I’m proud that Massachusetts will codify the Affordable Care Act’s protections, ensuring comprehensive insurance coverage for PrEP without unnecessary utilization barriers. By safeguarding availability to this breakthrough medication, we’re protecting public health and advancing health equity – all while reaffirming Massachusetts’ leadership in the fight against HIV and protecting our most vulnerable.”

While these protections improve the lives of PrEP users in Massachusetts, they also set a premier example for other state lawmakers. Protecting PrEP should be a priority everywhere.

Advertisement

If you are interested in starting PrEP, you can do so from home. Mistr is a telehealth platform that handles everything from testing to consultations with a licensed physician to the delivery of your medication.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Advertisement