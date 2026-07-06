Who’s Getting Protected? Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were on PrEP

BY: Nick Fulton Published 2 days ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

From joining awareness campaigns to posting their personal prevention journeys, celebrities are getting on PrEP. If you don’t know, PrEP is a once-daily pill regimen that is 99% effective at preventing HIV. There are millions of patients using PrEP to keep themselves protected, including some extra famous names. Here are just a few.

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Tamar Braxton

R&B and reality TV star Tamar Braxton took to Instagram last year to let people know about her prevention journey. “I’m on PrEP,” Braxton said in a video. “I’d tell everyone to get on PrEP…because prepare yourself.” PrEP is for everyone. You don’t have to be a gay man to want to be protected. Women account for about 25% of HIV diagnoses in the US. This life-saving medication can’t be gatekept. We all deserve to feel safe.

Lukas Gage

The “White Lotus” actor, Lukas Gage, revealed that he is a PrEP user last year in an interview with the New York Post. The candid sit-down included an anecdote about a time that Gage’s partner gave him two sexually transmitted infections. Thankfully, both were treatable; however, the experience taught Gage to protect his health no matter the circumstance. Gage takes PrEP daily as part of his health regimen, and gets tested every three months to guarantee he is protected from other STIs. While PrEP only protects from HIV, there are other ways to safeguard your health from sexually transmitted infections. DoxyPEP is an antibiotic taken within 72 hours after sex that has been shown to reduce the risk of bacterial STIs.

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Troye Sivan

In 2023, Australian pop star Troye Sivan posted a handful of pills on his Instagram story with the caption, “This combo keeps me gay.” One of those pills happened to be a blue PrEP medication. Since 2012, the number of PrEP users in the U.S. has continued to grow. Between 2023 and 2024, PrEP use increased by 17% to 591,475 users. While there are still critical gaps, people like Sivan are part of a larger protection story that will normalize prevention.

While some public figures are not as open to sharing their personal medical journeys, there are countless advocates who have joined the conversation. Cardi B, Adam Lambert, Ciara, NeNe Leakes, and Karamo Brown are just a few of the celebrities who have been part of campaigns to encourage PrEP uptake.

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Whether you are new to prevention, or struggling to get your persecution renewed, Mistr has you covered. Mistr is a telehealth platform that handles all of the details from your home, including consultations with a licensed physician, testing, and medication shipped to your doorstep.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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