Trump’s Public Health Cuts Have Led to a Dangerous Drop in Global HIV Prevention

BY: Nick Fulton Published 35 minutes ago

Credit: LOVEBSCOTT

According to a new report from the United Nations, HIV prevention uptake has dropped significantly under Trump’s cuts to aid. The number of people who received PrEP medication has declined by 38% between 2024 and 2025. Meaning more than a million fewer people took the life-saving drug than previously.

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Cutting Progress and Prevention

This concerning decline comes after significant cuts to foreign aid by the United States under Trump. These cuts are also deeper than just one program. The White House’s budget proposal for 2027 would decimate HIV prevention funding from just over $1 billion to $220 million.

“Once again, Donald Trump is putting political retribution above Americans’ health, taking away needed tools that prevent the spread of life-threatening diseases like HIV, cutting off investment in our health care workforce, and stopping Americans from getting the care they need. Donald Trump and RFK, Jr. are putting Americans’ lives and health on the line just to play petty politics and punish those who’ve spoken out against him,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin after the Trump administration announced a round of $600 million in cuts to public health funding.

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The Costs of these Cuts

In some regions, this reduced funding affects community-based organizations that offer services when hospitals are too far away. A 2026 survey that involved 79 of those organizations found that delivery of PrEP by community-led organizations was reduced by 50%, and services to support people living with HIV were also down by 50%, including a reduction of more than 80% of services to men who have sex with men and sex workers.

Last year, 1.2 million people acquired HIV, and 570,000 people lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses. While the Trump administration makes cuts to critical resources, the incredible progress that has been made on prevention threatens to be undone.

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If you are interested in getting on PrEP and you are based in the United States, there are ways to get covered right away. Mistr is a telehealth platform built to provide care for anyone who wants it in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The site connects you with at-home testing, a licensed physician, and medication delivered right to your door. This model increases accessibility for the life-saving drug at a time when it is under direct attack.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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