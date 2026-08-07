Telehealth Expands Rapidly, More Users Getting GLP-1’s and PrEP Online

BY: STAFF Published 2 days ago

Credit: pexels/warsaw

More people than ever are skipping their traditional doctor’s visits in favor of something more comfortable. Without leaving the couch, you can speak with a licensed physician and get prescribed all kinds of medication for weight loss, sexual health, and more. Telehealth models continue to prove both their reliability and their popularity.

Advertisement

11% of Americans now take GLP-1 medications for weight loss purposes. More and more of these thousands of users are getting their medications online. 11% of patients get their GLP-1 prescription from an online provider. With the rapid growth in popularity for this medication, telehealth remains a force in bringing care to the people who need it, wherever those people are.

Sexual health care has also become increasingly inseparable from telehealth. A study out of Emory University shows that one in five PrEP users gets their medication from MISTR, the telehealth platform. MISTR serves over 800,000 patients with sexual health care, including prevention medication like PrEP.

Advertisement

Telehealth has also expanded toward new frontiers as well. MISTR recently launched MISTR Magic, an erectile dysfunction medication that combines sildenafil and tadalafil into a single fast-acting dissolvable lozenge.

In 2024, 71.4% of physicians reported using telehealth in their practices, up nearly 50% from 2018. 68% of patients prefer telehealth compared to traditional office visits. It is increasingly clear that patients are drawn toward convenience and accessibility.

Advertisement

Whether it is for weight loss, sexual health, or any number of things, telehealth is becoming the center of so many people’s wellness journeys. As more services move online, communities that need care are sure to have better access to critical resources.

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Advertisement