The Easiest Path to PrEP, Getting Started with MISTR

BY: STAFF Published 1 hour ago

Credit: MISTR

If you’ve been thinking about starting PrEP but aren’t sure where to begin, MISTR makes the process pretty simple. Instead of having to arrange several in-person appointments, you can start the process online and complete much of your PrEP care from home.

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PrEP is medication that helps prevent HIV. When taken as prescribed, it is highly effective at reducing the risk of getting HIV. If you think PrEP could be right for you, MISTR is one option for getting connected with a healthcare provider and starting treatment.

Credit: MISTR

Step One

The first step is signing up for a MISTR account online. You’ll provide some basic information and answer questions about your health. The questionnaire only takes a few minutes and gives the medical team the information they need to determine whether PrEP is a good option for you.

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Step Two

After completing the questionnaire, you’ll have a private video visit with a licensed healthcare provider. This gives you a chance to talk about your health, ask questions about PrEP and discuss which medication may be right for you.

Step Three

You’ll also need to complete some lab testing before you can receive a prescription. MISTR offers at-home testing, so you may be able to complete your testing without visiting a clinic. You can also choose to have testing done at a local lab. Your testing will include an HIV test and other tests your provider needs to make sure PrEP is safe for you. STI testing can also be part of your care.

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Step Four

Once your test results are available, your healthcare provider reviews them along with your health information. If PrEP is appropriate for you, the provider can write a prescription. MISTR works with partner pharmacies that can ship your medication directly to you in discreet packaging.

MISTR also says its PrEP services are available at no cost for eligible patients. This can include your online consultation, lab testing, STI testing and PrEP medication. Coverage and eligibility can vary, so it’s a good idea to check the current details when you sign up.

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One important thing to remember is that PrEP only helps prevent HIV. It does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections or pregnancy, so regular testing and other forms of protection may still be important.

Overall, signing up for PrEP through MISTR is fairly straightforward. You create an account, complete a health questionnaire, meet with a provider, complete your testing and, if PrEP is right for you, have your medication shipped to your home.

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About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.