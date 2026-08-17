HIV Prevention Has Changed. Has the Conversation?

BY: STAFF Published 22 hours ago

Credit: pixels/Ketut Subiyanto

HIV prevention looks very different than it did a generation ago. Today, people have more tools than ever to protect themselves, from condoms and routine testing to PrEP, a medication that can significantly reduce the risk of acquiring HIV.

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While science has moved forward, the way we talk about HIV has not always kept pace.

For many people, the word “HIV” can still carry fear, stigma, or outdated assumptions. HIV prevention is sometimes discussed as though it applies only to certain communities or people with a particular lifestyle. Sexual health is personal, and prevention decisions should be based on individual circumstances, not fear of stereotypes.

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PrEP, short for pre-exposure prophylaxis, is one example of how much prevention has evolved. When taken as prescribed, PrEP can greatly reduce the risk of getting HIV through sex. It is available in different forms, and a healthcare professional can help determine which option may be appropriate based on a person’s health and needs. MISTR is a platform that allows users to explore PrEP and other sexual health services without leaving your home!

Just as important is regular testing. Knowing your HIV status, and getting tested for other sexually transmitted infections when appropriate, can make sexual health feel less complicated and more routine. Testing is not an accusation or a judgment about someone’s behavior. It is simply information that can help people make informed decisions about their health.

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There is also value in having honest conversations. Talking with a healthcare provider about sexual activity, HIV prevention, or PrEP can feel awkward, particularly if someone has previously felt judged. Finding a provider who approaches sexual health without assumptions can make a meaningful difference.

That shift in attitude matters because prevention works best when people feel comfortable using it. If someone is considering PrEP, for example, the first step does not have to be having all the answers. It can simply be asking a question.

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Services such as MISTR aim to make sexual healthcare more accessible and easier to navigate, giving people another way to explore options for HIV prevention and sexual health care.

The tools for preventing HIV have come a long way. Now, the conversation can catch up. Prevention does not need to be complicated, shameful, or reserved for someone else. It can be a normal part of taking care of yourself, and having the information to make choices that feel right for you.

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About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.