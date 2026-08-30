All the Ways Dolly Parton Made The World a Safer Place for Trans People

BY: Nick Fulton Published 31 minutes ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

In 1990, a tabloid called the “Star” published a story identifying Dolly Parton’s chauffeur and assistant as trans. After the very public outing, a newsletter covering trans people published an interview with Parton’s staff member, Jason Pirro. In that interview, Pirro said Parton knew who he was and celebrated him as a member of her team and as a friend. Pirro went on to work for Parton for over 30 years.

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This legacy of warmth, acceptance, and solidarity is one that Parton built for a lifetime, not only for Pirro but for every trans and queer person who knew her or saw her.

In addition to making sure the people around her felt safe and free, Parton also took specific actions to support trans liberation. In 2016, when North Carolina proposed one of the most restrictive anti-trans bills in the country, Parton spoke up. House Bill 2 required transgender people using public agencies, schools, and university restrooms and locker rooms to use facilities matching the sex on their birth certificate rather than their gender identity. In other words, making it impossible for a trans person to use the bathroom safely. Parton joined CNN and commented on the bill, opposing the legislation.

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“I think everybody should be treated with respect,” Parton said. “I hope that everybody gets a chance to be who and what they are.”

Parton also contributed to the cultural conversation around trans inclusion. For the 2005 film, “Transamerica,” Parton wrote a song titled “Travelin’ Thru.” The film told the story of a transgender woman who traveled across the country with her son. Parton’s song earned an Academy Award nomination and became one of the first songs about a transgender story to earn mainstream accolades.

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Credit: The Mega Agency

More recently, Parton opposed anti-trans bills in her home state of Tennessee. In 2023, the state legislature pursued bills banning care for transgender minors, Parton responded and doubled down on her defense of all people, especially those under attack.

“I just want everybody to be treated good,” Parton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton.”

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This is not an exhaustive list. Parton was someone who exemplified allyship. To watch one of the most famous people in the world come to the defense of the most vulnerable people in the world is a beautiful thing. Parton lived her life making her empathy and acceptance feel easy, that is the lesson she leaves the world. Being kind is easy, making others feel safe is common sense.

Whether it be by surrounding herself with trans people, or defending trans people against legislative attacks, or supporting more trans stories in mainstream culture, Parton built safe places for trans people in everything she did. Dolly Parton will be remembered for the way she made a place for all people, ensuring that trans and queer joy were at the center of who she was.

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