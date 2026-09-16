A New Era of Wellness for the Inland Empire, TruEvolution Opens New Riverside Health Clinic

BY: STAFF Published 4 minutes ago

Credit: TruEvolution

Earlier this month, TruEvolution, a community-rooted power-building and direct service organization, celebrated the opening of its new TruHealth & Wellness Clinic in Riverside, bringing community leaders, local officials and supporters together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

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The clinic is open, but patients will have to wait a little longer to receive care. TruEvolution expects to begin seeing patients in person in 2027, with telehealth services planned for the same year.

The organization says offering virtual visits will be especially important for people who have trouble getting to a doctor because of transportation, distance or other barriers.

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The clinic will offer a range of services, including primary care, preventive screenings, chronic disease management, HIV and STI care, therapy and help coordinating other services. Patients will also be able to connect with resources related to housing and wellness through TruEvolution’s existing programs.

The clinic will serve people across Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with particular attention to communities that have historically faced barriers to health care, including LGBTQIA+ people, people living with HIV, older adults, immigrants and people experiencing homelessness.

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For TruEvolution, the opening represents the latest step in a project that has grown out of nearly two decades of advocacy and community work.

“Health is not one-dimensional,” Founder and CEO Gabriel Maldonado said during the grand opening. “When we care for people, we must care for the whole person.”

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People interested in receiving care at the clinic can fill out an interest form to be added to the waitlist ahead of the 2027 launch.