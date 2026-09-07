“Are you on PrEP?” How to have a Sexual Health Conversation with a New Partner

BY: STAFF Published 5 days ago

Credit: Pexels/ Mizuno K

Talking about sexual health with a partner can feel awkward at first. Even when you trust someone, bringing up topics like HIV testing, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), or prevention can seem like you are questioning their past or making the relationship too serious too quickly. In reality, these conversations are less about suspicion and more about looking after each other.

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A good place to start is by choosing a comfortable, private moment when neither of you feels rushed. You do not have to turn it into a formal conversation. Something as simple as, “When was the last time you were tested?” can open the door. Sharing your own information first can also make the conversation feel more equal and less like an interrogation.

HIV status is another important part of the conversation. If you or your partner knows their HIV status, be open about it without making assumptions or attaching stigma to the result. Someone living with HIV can have a healthy relationship and, when they maintain an undetectable viral load through effective treatment, they do not sexually transmit HIV. If either partner is unsure of their status, getting tested can provide useful information for both people.

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It is also worth talking about prevention. Condoms remain an important tool for reducing the risk of HIV and other STIs, but they are not the only option. PrEP is medication taken by people who are HIV-negative to help prevent HIV infection. For people who may have an increased chance of exposure to HIV, PrEP can be another layer of protection. A healthcare professional can help determine whether PrEP is appropriate and explain which option and schedule is suitable. With online platforms like MISTR, getting started with PrEP has never been easier.

The key is to avoid treating sexual health as a test someone has to pass. Your partner does not owe you a perfect history, and you do not owe them one either. What matters is being honest about what you know, asking questions respectfully, and making decisions together.

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Ultimately, communication is part of sexual health. Talking openly about testing, HIV status, PrEP, condoms, and other forms of prevention can make both partners feel more informed and comfortable. It may feel uncomfortable for five minutes, but an honest conversation can build trust that lasts much longer.

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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