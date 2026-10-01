Jack’d Launches Inaugural Film Festival Celebrating Queer Stories

BY: STAFF Published 2 days ago

Credit: Jack’d

Jack’d is giving queer filmmakers a new place to share their stories. The dating and social networking platform has announced the inaugural Jack’d Film Festival, a new showcase and competition focused on original films by queer creators, particularly work that centers the experiences, stories, and perspectives of queer people of color.

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The festival will take place exclusively through the Jack’d app from November 2 through December 3, 2026. Selected films will be available for members to stream, with both short and full-length films eligible for a total of $20,000 in prizes.

Five established voices from queer entertainment will serve as festival judges: TS Madison, Dyllón Burnside, Miss Lawrence, Mike Gauyo and Bobby Ashley. Their backgrounds span film, television, writing, acting, and independent filmmaking, and they will help select the recipient of the $10,000 Grand Jury Award. A second $10,000 prize will go to the Audience Choice Award, which will be determined by verified votes from Jack’d members. Members can vote for up to three films.

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For filmmakers, submissions are open through October 21, 2026. The festival is open to filmmakers regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation, but submitted films must center the experiences, stories or perspectives of queer people of color.

Credit: Jack’d

For audiences, watching the festival is free, although viewers will need to download the Jack’d app and create a profile. Films can be streamed through the app and can also be played via Apple TV or Chromecast.

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The festival is intended to be more than a collection of screenings. Jack’d says it will also feature filmmaker programming and community voting, giving audiences an opportunity to engage directly with the work and the people behind it.

“Queer filmmakers have always created stories that challenge conventions, expand perspectives, and help people feel seen,” said Tyrus Townsend, Jack’d Film Festival Manager. “The Jack’d Film Festival enables a new crop of filmmakers to bring their stories directly to their audience, and gives audiences an active role in celebrating the filmmakers behind them.”

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Winners of both awards will be announced December 4. Additional details about the official film lineup, filmmaker conversations and special programming are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Jack’d

Jack’d is a GBTQ+ social networking and dating platform connecting over 1M members each month globally. Built around authenticity, inclusivity, and community, Jack’d helps people connect while supporting initiatives that elevate queer voices across culture, storytelling, and community engagement. Jack’d has grown to become the most popular app for queer people of color in the US.

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