MISTR Announces Groundbreaking Funding for 2 Million Free HIV and Hepatitis C Tests

BY: STAFF Published 1 day ago

Credit: MISTR

MISTR is launching a major effort to expand access to HIV and Hepatitis C testing, announcing plans to fund two million free tests across the U.S. by the end of 2027.

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The telehealth company announced the initiative at the Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting. MISTR says it plans to help one million people receive HIV tests and another one million receive Hepatitis C tests, with the company covering the cost. It is also seeking partnerships with pharmacies, retailers and dating platforms to make testing easier to access.

MISTR is a telehealth provider focused on sexual health and HIV care. The company offers services including HIV prevention and treatment, PrEP, testing and ongoing care through its online healthcare platform. It also provides care for Hepatitis C, aiming to make treatment more convenient for patients.

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The new program is intended to go beyond testing. People who test negative for HIV may be connected with free online PrEP through MISTR, while those who test positive can be connected with ongoing medical care. Patients diagnosed with active Hepatitis C can be referred for treatment.

MISTR says the program could also produce significant healthcare savings. The company estimates that treating 10,000 people with active Hepatitis C could result in approximately $658 million in potential lifetime healthcare savings.

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“We have the science to prevent HIV, treat HIV and cure Hepatitis C. What we need is a better way to get it to people,” said Tristan Schukraft, MISTR’s founder and CEO.

The company is also proposing a new approach to helping states manage HIV-related healthcare costs. MISTR says eligible people receiving assistance through state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs could potentially transition to long-term care through its platform. According to the company, the model could help patients maintain coverage while reducing costs for participating states.

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MISTR estimates the approach could save states hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The actual impact will depend on participation and implementation, but the company says its broader goal is straightforward: make testing easier to access and help more people get connected to treatment when they need it.