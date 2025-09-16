BY: DM Published 19 seconds ago

Credit: Unsplash

Rock Harper — the “Hell’s Kitchen” champ and mastermind behind Queen Mother’s Kitchen — just flipped his Washington D.C. spot into Hush Harbor, the city’s first phone-free lounge. You check your phone at the door, grab a drink, and actually lock in with the people around you. Here’s a look at what the new hotspot has to offer.

Hush Harbor requires guests to have unconnected fun.

Harper — the James Beard-nominated chef and “Hell’s Kitchen” alum behind the concept — retooled the old Hill Prince space and, on Sept. 5, reopened it as a warm, Polaroid-friendly hang where your phone gets valet treatment at the door. Guests slip devices into magnetically locked pouches they keep with them. Staff can retrieve them in real emergencies, but otherwise the little rectangles stay tucked away.

Harper told local outlets he wanted a place where strangers could meet without the buffer of a screen and where Black-owned community space vibes live up to the name “Hush Harbor.” “All we’re doing is giving people a little nudge to be supremely present and intentional about this hospitality experience,” Harper told The Washingtonian. “It’s not going to be preachy or punitive. I just know in my life and in others, if you put [your phone] away, you can really have a wonderful, different time that we’re not really used to having right now.”

When you walk in, you’ll find warm lighting, oil paintings, and a few Polaroid cameras for capturing the moment—no Instagram needed. The menu leans Southern comfort, with small plates and classic cocktails. Cocktails run about the mid-teens, and beers range from $5 to $13. The bar also serves a nonalcoholic mule and shareable bites to keep conversations flowing. Hush Harbor is at 1337 H St. NE and opens Wednesday through Saturday at 5 p.m.

Hush Harbor is dedicated to changing D.C.’s nightlife scene.

Source: Unsplash

Entertainment doesn’t come through an app at Hush Harbor. The bar stocks board games, a lending library, letter-writing kits, and disposable cameras with Polaroid film for sale. By night’s end, a pack of film often makes its way around the room. Guests can tape their instant photos to the wall or take them home as a souvenir.

The name itself carries weight. In the 1800s, enslaved Africans secretly gathered in “hush harbors” to pray and speak freely beyond the ears of their masters. Harper’s mother taught him that history. He reclaimed the name for modern times. His vision is to create a protected community space — a safe place for conversation in the middle of D.C.’s constant clamor. He wants celebrities, politicians, and everyday people seeking privacy to feel at home here.

“The idea of a hush harbor, it’s a thing, but it’s also a place where we need to be in community with one another,” Harper told The Washingtonian. “We need to have a place to gather. This is really relevant right now, especially in DC. We need places that are safe spaces and community places.”

