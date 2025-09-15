BY: DM Published 23 hours ago

Former NBA star Jason Collins, known as the league’s first openly gay active player, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is undergoing treatment. Collins enjoyed a lengthy career in professional basketball, spanning from 2001 to 2014. A first-round pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, Collins began his career with the New Jersey Nets after a draft-night trade from Houston.

The 7-foot center quickly proved himself as a reliable role player. He started for the Nets in back-to-back Eastern Conference championship runs, helping the team reach the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. Collins later suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards. Though never a star in the box score, Collins earned respect as a teammate. He averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, with his best season in 2004-05 when he posted 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for New Jersey, according to the NBA.

Now, Collins faces a personal hurdle. He is battling cancer, but those around him remain optimistic about his future.

Jason Collins is undergoing treatment.

Collins’ family confirmed the diagnosis in a statement released through the NBA on Sept. 11. The 46-year-old retired center — who now serves as an NBA ambassador — is said to be concentrating on his well-being while navigating this health challenge. “NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the statement read. “Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

Despite the serious diagnosis, those close to Collins remain optimistic. “Jason is truly a pillar of Stanford basketball, and he has been an inspiration in his life after playing as well,” Eric Reveno, an assistant coach at Collins’ alma mater Stanford, wrote on X. The league’s official social media account posted a message of solidarity for the veteran player, saying “Our thoughts are with our friend and colleague, Jason Collins, and his family” as he battles the tumor.

Collins himself has not spoken publicly about the diagnosis yet, but the family’s statement indicates he is appreciative of the support and fully focused on fighting the illness.

Jason Collins made history as the first openly gay NBA player.

Credit: Instagram (@jasoncollins_98)

Collins enjoyed a lengthy career in professional basketball. However, he also made history off the court. In April 2013, while an unsigned free agent, Collins came out publicly as gay in a first-person essay published in Sports Illustrated.

“I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport,” Collins wrote. “But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I weren’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, ‘I’m different.’ If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.”

In February 2014, the Brooklyn Nets signed Collins to a short-term contract, and he stepped onto the court as the first openly gay athlete to play in an NBA game.

