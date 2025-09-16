Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Debuts First Gay Male Couple in 37-Year History

BY:

Published 3 hours ago

Christian Weissmann poses on red carpet
Credit: The Mega Agency

After nearly four decades on air, “The Bold and the Beautiful” is finally showing the LGBTQIA+ community some love. CBS has cast actor Harrison Cone as a new character opposite Christian Weissmann’s Remy Pryce, creating the soap’s first-ever gay male couple. 

This romantic twist lands amid an already-heated Forrester family drama. Remy was only introduced in 2024, but he quickly made waves. He’d been obsessively fixated on Electra Forrester — played by Laneya Grace — since childhood and even planted deepfake photos to ruin her, nearly causing her death. The newcomer Cone plays is said to have ties to another core character. 

Nonetheless, the move to add Cone to the show is monumental. Executive producer Brad Bell has hinted at a new direction for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” filled with even more drama than ever before. Here is a look at what Cone’s character could offer. 

“The Bold and the Beautiful” is going back to its roots.

Bell told People magazine that the series is “heading back to a two-battling fashion house way of storytelling” – in his words, “we’re getting back to fashion…putting fashion into the forefront.” The couple is set to debut together on Sept. 16, when Cone’s mysterious new designer arrives at Forrester Creations. This is not the first time “B&B” has explored LGBTQIA+ themes. It introduced its first lesbian romance in 2012 and a transgender character in 2015, but never a gay male romance until now.

Weissmann could hardly contain his excitement. He told TVInsider he loves working on a show “where they’re pushing boundaries.” “I feel with Remy’s storyline, we’re really getting to cover something that doesn’t get talked about a lot,” Weissmann said. “With Remy and Electra and Will, there’s just so much excitement, and the stakes just keep getting raised. It’s unique to anything I’ve ever done before, and as an actor, it’s such a fun challenge.”

Cone, a newcomer whose credits include “Hacks” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” hasn’t spoken much publicly about the role. However, he’s clearly on board. When the news broke, he reshared a behind-the-scenes tease captioned “Fun set to design” per Soap Opera Network.

Viewers have been asking for more LGBTQIA+ representation. 

Longtime “B&B” watchers have been asking for more LGBTQIA+ representation for some time. Some viewers had jokingly pointed out that a Hollywood fashion soap having no gay characters was overdue. 

“Finally. It was ridiculous that in a soap that take place in the fashion world there wasn’t even one gay character,” one fan tweeted. While another wrote, “Guess they’re expanding the younger set. I’m ok with Remy getting a boyfriend. He & Luna have always just had bestie chem to me. It’s too bad the show ruined Luna & Will cause they have better chemistry, but the story sucks.”

As September episodes unfold, viewers will be watching to see how Remy’s new romance reshapes the Forrester universe. “Bold’s” first gay couple has the soap world talking, and fans are hopeful that the show does not drop the ball in this case. 

Which Forrester family member do you think will stir up the most drama about this romance? Comment below!

