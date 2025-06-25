BY: DM Published 1 minute ago

European airlines and government agencies are putting U.S. travel on pause. Across the continent, carriers are cutting back transatlantic flights and slashing fares, while several EU member states have issued stark travel advisories. The result is essentially a freeze on U.S.-bound travel from Europe.

Here’s a look at how it’s all playing out in the skies and on the ground.

European Airlines are cutting U.S. flights due to a lack of demand.

People outside the U.S. are losing interest in traveling to America, and airlines are adjusting accordingly due to the drop in demand. In May 2025, arrivals to the U.S. from Western Europe fell 4.4% year-over-year, with notable declines from Denmark and Germany, according to Reuters. Forward bookings suggest the trend may worsen. Inbound U.S. flight reservations for July are already down 13% compared to last summer.

Major airlines are pulling back due to half-empty planes. Air France–KLM reported a 2.4% decline in bookings from Europe to the U.S. for May and June. Meanwhile, U.S.-to-Europe trips actually increased by 2.1%, Reuters reports.

European airlines are shifting focus to other routes where demand is stronger — such as flights within Europe or to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean — while the U.S. market cools. United Airlines noted that a decline in Europe-originating passengers has been offset by higher demand from American travelers traveling in the opposite direction.

Travelers are being warned about America.

European governments have taken the extraordinary step of warning their citizens about traveling to America. Since March 2025, at least 10 European countries — including Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Portugal, and Canada — have updated their official travel advisories for the United States, Condé Nast reports.

Germany’s foreign office now warns travelers that even with an approved ESTA or visa, they aren’t guaranteed entry into the U.S. The update follows multiple cases where U.S. border agents detained German citizens upon arrival. The UK also updated its guidance. While it initially stated that U.S. authorities control entry rules, officials revised the language in March to emphasize that those rules are enforced “strictly” — a change prompted by the reported arrest of a UK tourist by U.S. immigration officials.

Other nations have focused on new U.S. policies affecting LGBTQ+ travelers. Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Ireland have all issued alerts about America’s changed stance on gender identification. The U.S. now requires international visitors to select either “male” or “female” on travel documents. This aligns with a Trump executive order that “recognizes two sexes,” effectively eliminating the “X” nonbinary gender marker. European authorities are urging transgender and nonbinary travelers to match their documentation to their birth sex or consult a U.S. embassy before flying.

Even Canada — the top source of international visitors to the U.S. — has chimed in. Ottawa updated its travel advisory in April, stating that staying over 30 days in the U.S. now requires registration with the American government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly encouraged Canadians to vacation at home this summer rather than travel to the U.S.

