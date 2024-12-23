BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 2 hours ago

Navigating budget-friendly lodging options is essential for young travelers and adventurers seeking safe and cost-effective stays. This article is sponsored by Discover®, who believes everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy travel without financial stress and is proud to offer valuable tips and advice for making informed accommodation decisions.

Many individuals who’ve just reached adulthood have (likely) only explored a little of the world further than a family vacation or school trip. So, the experience of obtaining safe and budget friendly booking accommodations is limited and can be confusing for young travelers.

Because of this, it’s crucial to be vigilant when (not only) choosing your desired getaway spot but the type of area that it’s located in. Is the crime rate high? What’s the population like? Are there good reviews from others who’ve stayed there? Those questions should be in your search tab before locking in an itinerary.

In this guide, we’ll go over some things to get you started with the planning process.

Redeem Credit Card Rewards

It’s important to have a credit card that offers rewards for your rewards. For the average budget traveler, having a card that gives rewards on every purchase is a must. This allows you to build them up by making everyday purchases that you can redeem before your trip. That way, by the time you’re ready to take off, you’ll have prepped and stacked enough rewards for your trip. Opt for a card that offers cash back as that will give you the freedom to redeem how you want.



By the time you’re ready to set out for your adventure, you’ll have some financial cushion from using your cashback bonuses. Just review your card’s restrictions first so you know what to expect.

Bring a Friend Along with You

Although there’s nothing wrong with solo endeavors, grabbing a friend/partner to trek along is a great option to cut costs because everything from lodging to activities can be split in half. If this is your first time going further than a state over, it’s also nice to have a companion to ease your fears. Plan and carve out who’s going to pay for what and how. It’s important to have these discussions and agree on how costs will be split and covered prior to your trip. That way, everyone will be on the same page and have an anticipated budget.

Drive to Your Destination

Driving may be the better choice over flying — depending on the mileage. While gas prices can be outrageous, flights can be costly, too. Having a vehicle with you will prevent you from spending money on rideshare each time you hit the city. The less you spend on getting around, the more you’ll have for attractions to make your vacation even more fulfilling. Tune up your car or rent one. Comparing prices is key.

Use Hotel Discounts

Believe it or not, many hotels have digital/physical coupons and discounts to look into. Utilizing online marketplaces for lodging, where ongoing deals are offered, can aid in finding budget-friendly accommodations. Additionally, a list of today’s commercially popular chain hotels has reward programs where you can build points and get amazing membership benefits.

Book a Vacation Rental

Nope, we’re not talking about cars this time. In the new millennium, renting out someone’s home for a quick stay is the leading way of lodging, especially for group travel. If you’re going with a crew and want to avoid the headache of booking multiple rooms close to each other, rent out a home for the duration of the trip. It’ll honestly be like a home away from home.

Stay in a Hostel

Hostels are deemed inexpensive and superb budget-friendly lodging for young travelers. Although skating along the lines of a full-blown vacation rental, hostels are smaller and fit solo individuals. The only downside is that you could be rooming with strangers–unless the hostel you choose has a private room option. However, it’s ideal for someone who doesn’t mind making friends, as some hostels have daily group activities. Like hotels, they also have a kitchen and lounge area.

Choose Lodging With Free Wi-Fi

In this day and age, young people usually appear to be the ones who are either content creators, entrepreneurs, or in college. So, high-speed access to the internet is a necessity. Aside from work needs, your mobile service could be bad in the area that you’re in, which is why efficient avenues to Wi-Fi are a great addition to any place you book for a stay.

Take Advantage of Complimentary Breakfast



Dishing out money for lodging and traveling arrangements is already pricey enough. Add food to the roster, and you might break the bank. It’s also not a wise decision because any financial emergency could stifle you from getting to/leaving your destination. Taking advantage of free breakfasts can save you funds tremendously. Various hotels/hostels offer complimentary foods such as bagels, waffles, cereal, and fruit for a certain amount of time each morning.

Use Wall Phones



Having no direct form of communication could be hazardous. Let’s say your cell phone starts having technical difficulties. Noting that your room has a working wall phone is an amenity often not seen as a priority, but it is.

Find No-Cost Parking



The bigger the city, the higher the chance of parking fees. If you’re traveling on a budget, allocating cash to this could cause a problem. Check with hosts/owners to receive confirmation that you can park as you please.

Which budget-friendly lodging tips will you be packing with you on your next trip? Let us know below!

