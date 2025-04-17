BY: DM Published 7 hours ago

If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping champagne on a cruise deck surrounded by queer women, then Olivia Travel Company is perfect for your next getaway. Olivia books ships and resorts, creating a safe and fun environment exclusively for lesbians and LGBTQIA+ women.

“I remember the very first cruise in 1990, and how happy and empowered women felt just being able to dance together on the deck for Sail-Away,” senior Vice President Jill Cruse told The San Francisco Bay Times. “Later, I realized that the effect was not just on our women, but on the ship’s crew; it changed so many for the good when they saw how friendly, kind, and respectful we were to them.”

Let’s take a look at how Olivia Travel Company has become the premiere lesbian travel company.

What is the Olivia Travel Company?

Advertisement

Olivia Travel didn’t start with passports and piña coladas — it began as Olivia Records in 1973, a radical women’s music label founded by Judy Dlugacz. The label was named after the heroine of Dorothy Bussy’s novel “Olivia,” a queer boarding school love story. The company expanded into travel in 1990, offering its first all-woman cruise. Since then, Olivia Travel has hosted over 350,000 women on cruises and resort vacations worldwide.

Olivia’s itineraries are as diverse as its guests. Cruise through the Greek Isles, explore the Alaskan wilderness or unwind on a Tahitian beach. Each trip is curated to offer adventure, relaxation, and good vibes. Whether it’s dance parties, workshops, or themed events, there’s something for everyone. Plus, there are programs tailored for solos, women of color, Gen-O (guests under 40), and OWLs (Older Wiser Lesbians).

Some of these adventures cost a coin, but the girls will tell you it’s worth every dollar. The trip includes luxe sleeping arrangements, gourmet eats, and lively entertainment. Prices start at around $999 for a weeklong cruise on a bigger ship and go all the way up to $12,399 for a plush Tahiti getaway on a smaller, swanky vessel.

“So many have told me how Olivia has changed their lives. The friendships that have been started, the true loves that have been sparked,” said Judy Dlugacz, Founder and President of Olivia.

Advertisement

Olivia Travel Company has a fancy loyalty program.

For an elevated experience, Olivia Travel offers the WOW VIP Rewards program. This loyalty program provides a range of exclusive perks. Members can enjoy priority bookings, exclusive cocktail parties, complimentary upgrades, VIP check-in, and reserved seating during performances.

For those who enjoy traveling with friends, Olivia’s Groups Program offers additional incentives. By organizing a group of seven or more, including at least two new Olivia travelers, each member saves $100 on their booking. Plus, the group leader earns credits towards future trips.

Advertisement

There is also a Refer-a-Friend program, which encourages travelers to invite their lesbian pals. When a referred friend books their first trip, they receive a $50 discount, and you earn a $50 credit towards your next adventure. There’s no limit to the number of friends you can refer, making it a win-win for everyone. For more information on the WOW VIP Rewards and other loyalty programs, visit Olivia Travel’s official website.

Would you go on an Olivia Travel Company vacation? Comment below!