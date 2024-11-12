BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 hours ago

IT’S TIMMMMMEEEEE! Fall is in full swing, and despite the warm weather in some regions, it is time to whip up your favorite seasonal drinks. Autumn offers the perfect excuse to trade iced drinks for warm mugs and festive flavors. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy, sweet, or comforting, these fall drink recipes bring the best of the season to your cup.

Why We Crave Seasonal Drinks in the Fall

There’s more to fall drinks than just pumpkin spice lattes. Autumn flavors — think cinnamon, apple, nutmeg, and caramel — bring a sense of nostalgia and warmth that pairs perfectly with the cooler days. The seasonal ingredients also make these drinks feel special, almost like they’re limited-edition treats you can only enjoy for a few months, and it’s sustainable. Plus, fall drinks are a great way to capture the season’s essence without much effort. A few key ingredients can turn an ordinary drink into a comforting escape that enhances everything we love about Autumn.

Here are seven easy, tasty drinks — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — to sip and savor as you enjoy the fall vibes.

1. Slow Cooker Wassail Punch (Non-Alcoholic)

This traditional, spiced punch is perfect for fall gatherings.

Add apple cider, orange juice, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise to a slow cooker Slice an orange and add it to the mix. Cook on low for 4-6 hours to allow the spices to infuse. Serve warm and garnish with an orange slice or cinnamon stick.

2. Roasted Pear and Apple Mocktail (Non-Alcoholic)

This mocktail combines roasted fruit flavors for a unique, warming drink.

Roast pear and apple slices with a sprinkle of cinnamon at 400°F for 15-20 minutes. Let cool slightly, then blend with a bit of honey and water until smooth. Strain the mixture, pour into a glass, and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a slice of pear.

3. Spiked Maple Hot Chocolate (Alcoholic)

Take your hot chocolate to a new level with a shot of bourbon and a touch of maple syrup.

Heat milk with cocoa powder and a bit of sugar. Add a shot of bourbon and a tablespoon of maple syrup. Stir well, pour into a mug, and top with whipped cream and a drizzle of maple.

4. Chai Espresso Martini (Alcoholic)

This drink brings the warmth of chai with the kick of espresso in a martini.

Brew a strong shot of espresso and let it cool. Com bine the espresso, chai concentrate, vodka, and a dash of cinnamon in a shaker. Add ice, shake well, and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

5. Cranberry Orange Sparkler (Non-Alcoholic)

This refreshing, festive drink combines cranberry and orange juice with sparkling water.

Mix equal parts cranberry juice and orang e juice. Add sparkling water to taste. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and fresh cranberries.

6. Caramel Apple Martini (Alcoholic)

This cocktail captures the taste of a caramel apple in liquid form.

Combine apple cider, caramel vodka, and a splash of lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a slice of apple or drizzle caramel on the rim.

7. Vanilla Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour (Alcoholic)

This twist on a whiskey sour adds cozy fall flavors.

Combine whiskey, fresh lemon juice, a dash of vanilla extract, and a tablespoon of maple syrup in a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Strain into a glass and top with a sprinkle of cin namon. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or a slice of lemon.

With these autumn drink recipes, you can bring the best fall flavors to every occasion. Whether unwinding with your sweetest and favorite snacks during a movie night or hosting this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, these drinks set the perfect mood for the season. Try them out, experiment with your own tweaks, and make your fall even cozier with each delicious sip.