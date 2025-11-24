BY: DM Published 50 minutes ago

Credit: Unsplash

If your Thanksgiving table used to look like a scene from an alcohol commercial, you’re not alone. But more folks are quietly retiring the spiked cider and saying “no” when the wine bottle comes around. Reuters reports that a record-low 54% of U.S. adults now say they drink alcohol, and younger adults increasingly view even moderate drinking as a health risk.

Advertisement

Nonalcoholic drinks are booming alongside that shift. According to Restaurant Dive, nonalcoholic beverage sales jumped about 30% in 2024, fueled by the sober-curious movement and mocktails showing up on restaurant menus. If you want to have a good time while staying level-headed this holiday, here are five Thanksgiving mocktail recipes to try.

Credit: Unsplash

1. Cranberry Sage Sparkler

This mocktail from The Zero Proof looks like it came straight off a restaurant menu. It’s pretty, refreshing, and pairs well with turkey, stuffing, and anything salty. Start with unsweetened cranberry juice and a squeeze of fresh lime or lemon. Add a touch of sage-infused syrup — simmer equal parts sugar and water with a handful of sage leaves, then strain once it cools. Top the drink with sparkling water or nonalcoholic sparkling wine for a festive fizz. Pour it over ice and garnish with a sage sprig and a few fresh cranberries.

Advertisement

2. Pomegranate Rosemary Spritz

If your vibe is “rich aunt who travels,” this drink fits perfectly. Pinch of Yum recommends making a rosemary syrup by gently heating water, sugar or honey, and fresh rosemary, then straining it once it cools. Fill a glass with ice, add pomegranate juice, a splash of lemon juice, and a spoonful of the rosemary syrup. Top it with plain seltzer or club soda and stir. Finish the drink with a rosemary sprig, a lemon twist, or a few floating pomegranate arils.

3. Spiced Apple Cider Mule

Eating Well’s spiced apple cider mule delivers cozy, sweater-weather energy. It takes the classic Moscow Mule and swaps the vodka for fall flavor with apples, spices, and ginger. Fill a copper mug or glass with ice. Add chilled apple cider and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Sprinkle in a tiny pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg to warm the drink. Top with nonalcoholic ginger beer for bubbles and spice. Garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick for full fall drama.

Advertisement

Credit: Unsplash

4. Maple Citrus Sour

If you love a whiskey sour but want to skip the whiskey, Olivia Noceda’s maple citrus sour hits the same notes. It blends maple syrup with grapefruit, lemon, and lime for a bright, rich flavor. In a shaker, combine fresh lemon juice, lime juice, and grapefruit juice with maple syrup to taste. Add a spoonful of aquafaba to create that classic sour-style froth. Shake once without ice to build foam, then shake again with ice until chilled. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass. Add a splash of sparkling water if you prefer it lighter. Garnish with a grapefruit or lemon slice and a small rosemary sprig.

5. Chai Pumpkin Cream Cooler

This chai pumpkin cream cooler from Eleanor’s Dish was made for pumpkin spice lovers. Brew strong chai tea and let it cool. In a shaker or jar, whisk together the chai, pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon, and maple syrup or honey until the mixture turns smooth. Add coconut milk or your preferred milk and a handful of ice, then shake until the drink turns frothy. Strain or pour it over fresh ice and finish with a splash of ginger ale or sparkling water if you want extra bubbles. Top with whipped cream if you’re feeling fancy.

Advertisement

Which of these Thanksgiving mocktails would you be down to try? Comment below!