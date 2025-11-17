BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 10 hours ago

Credit: Alex “Lexi” Webster

Thanksgiving should be a time of warmth, gratitude, and community. But for many LGBTQIA+ people, it can feel like walking into a never-ending storm. When the dinner table turns into a battlefield of opinions and politics, it’s not just awkward. It’s painful.

Advertisement

You pictured a peaceful dinner, laughter, and maybe a refill of wine or three. But then it happens. Someone invited that one family member who decides to turn the stuffing into a debate. Suddenly, you’re stuck between the candied yams and someone’s outdated opinion.

If you’re gearing up to survive Thanksgiving around unaccepting family members, know this: you’re not alone, and you don’t have to shrink yourself to fit in with closed-minded people. For every queer heart at the table, this season is about survival and self-preservation. You don’t owe anyone comfort at the cost of you. This holiday isn’t about proving your worth. It’s about protecting your joy, even in spaces where people choose to intentionally overlook it.

Advertisement

The Weight of the Holidays

Credit: Pexels/cottonbro studio

The holidays hit differently for everyone. For some, it’s a source of laughter and comfort. For others, it’s tension, silence, or the sting of old wounds. Family dynamics can stir up trauma, loss, and rejection. You may face side comments about your identity, partners, or politics. Maybe you’re the only queer person in the room. Or your pronouns or boundaries get ignored. It’s exhausting.

Add in a few Trump-loving relatives or family members who still refuse to use your name, and suddenly, your favorite piece of pound cake feels less sweet. But remember: your peace matters more than anyone’s approval. You can love your family and still set limits.

Advertisement

5 Tips for Protecting Your Peace

Credit: Canva/oneinchpunch

You deserve calm this Thanksgiving. You can’t control how others act, but you can control how you show up. Here’s how to keep your power when the table gets uncomfortable.

Have an Exit Plan

You don’t need to stay all day. Drive yourself if you can. Step outside when things get tense. A short walk or a breath of fresh air can reset your energy. You control how long you stay, not them.

Advertisement

Protect Your Energy

You don’t owe anyone your emotional labor. You don’t have to debate your identity or politics over turkey. Change the subject. Excuse yourself. Redirect the conversation to upcoming movies or a current favorite, “Love Island.” Boundaries are an act of love for yourself.

Build a Support Line

Credit: Pexels/nappy

Text your friends. Create a group chat. Have someone who reminds you that you’re valid and loved. And don’t forget your favorite cousin. You know, the one who always gets it. The two of you usually sneak out for a “walk” when it’s time for a breather. Keep that person close. They’re your safe space when the table talk gets too loud.

Advertisement

Stay Grounded in Who You Are

You’ve worked too hard to dull your shine. Wear what makes you feel confident. Bring your partner if you want to. Speak up when necessary, but also recognize that silence can be a powerful tool. You don’t need to justify your existence.

Celebrate Small Wins

Sometimes survival is the win. Maybe you managed through dinner without crying. Or your cousin used your pronouns. Maybe you decided not to go at all. That’s growth. Every boundary you hold is an act of courage.

Advertisement

You Belong Here

If you’re preparing to survive Thanksgiving around unaccepting family members, remember that your worth isn’t up for debate. You deserve softness, joy, and safety. You deserve to be surrounded by people who see you. Even if that space doesn’t exist at your family table, it exists in your community and within you.

Protect your peace. Protect your heart. And never forget: you belong here.

Advertisement

How do you survive your unaccepting family members during the holidays? Share your best tips in the comments.