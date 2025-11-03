BY: LBS STAFF Published 24 minutes ago

When the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, it’s not just our wardrobes that change, our moods often do too. Seasonal affective disorder, sometimes called “seasonal depression,” affects around 10 million Americans each year. Even for those who don’t meet the clinical definition, darker days and colder nights can throw routines off balance. And if you’re taking PrEP, that dip in energy or motivation can sometimes mean missed doses. The good news? With a little planning and support, you can stay on track all season long.

Why Seasonal Shifts Can Disrupt Routines

Humans are creatures of habit, and daylight plays a big role in setting our body clocks. When the sun sets at 4:30 p.m., it’s easy to feel sluggish, forgetful, or even down. About 5% of U.S. adults experience seasonal affective disorder each year, and another 10% to 20% have milder seasonal mood shifts.

That kind of low energy can make daily tasks, like taking a pill, feel harder than usual. But consistency is key: PrEP is most effective when taken every day. Missing multiple doses reduces its ability to protect you from HIV.

Practical Tips for Staying Consistent

1. Set reminders you can’t ignore. Use phone alarms, calendar alerts, or a medication app to give you a nudge. Try renaming these reminders something funny or motivating, whatever keeps you from swiping it away and forgetting.

2. Anchor PrEP to an existing routine. Pair your pill with something you already do daily, like brushing your teeth, making coffee, or setting out your clothes for the next day. Habit stacking works wonders when your energy is low.

3. Put your mental health first. If seasonal mood changes feel overwhelming, don’t wait it out. Talking to a health care professional about therapy, counseling, or medication can help stabilize your mood, and your routines. Remember, PrEP works only if you keep up with it, so mental health is part of HIV prevention too.

4. Lean on your people. Friends, partners, or online groups can help keep you accountable. Even a quick “Did you take your PrEP today?” text exchange can be surprisingly effective.

5. Prepare for low-energy days. Keep your meds in a visible spot, like next to your phone charger or coffee pot. Using a pill organizer can make the daily task even easier. Make your prescription routine as simple as possible.

6. Your sexual health does not have to be hard. Mistr, an online health care platform, makes getting PrEP and staying on PrEP easier than ever. Through at-home testing and virtual consultations with licensed doctors, your sexual health routine is just minutes away.

Building Resilience Through the Seasons

None of us are perfect. Taking care of yourself is about consistency over time. If you miss an occasional dose, don’t beat yourself up. Just get back on track as soon as possible. And remember: fall and winter don’t last forever. By spring, longer days will naturally boost your energy and make routines easier again.

Seasonal mood shifts are real, but they don’t have to derail your PrEP routine. With reminders, mental health check-ins, and support, you can keep your prevention plan on track—no matter how dark or chilly it gets outside. Staying consistent today means more peace of mind tomorrow.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Do you experience seasonal depression? If so, what is your best tip for managing mood shifts?