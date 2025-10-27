BY: LBS STAFF Published 11 hours ago

Credit: taylorfriehl/Unsplash

The holiday season isn’t just about gift swaps and family dinners; it’s also a time for travel, parties, and more than a few mistletoe moments. Whether it’s a reunion with old friends, a spontaneous hookup while visiting home, or some festive fun at a New Year’s Eve bash, the end of the year tends to bring plenty of opportunities for connection. And with those opportunities comes the need for protection. That’s where PrEP and DoxyPEP come in, the dynamic duo of HIV and STI prevention that can help you enjoy the season without added stress.

Why the Holidays Mean More Hookups

Between office parties, college reunions, and late-night celebrations, the holidays are prime time for spontaneous connections. Travel adds another layer: a survey by Bumble found that more than 50% of users hoped for romantic connections while traveling. Add in a few holiday cocktails and the overall vibe of celebration, and it’s no surprise December and January often come with an uptick in casual sex.

Credit: jonahbrown/Unsplash

How PrEP Protects You

PrEP is a daily pill that protects against HIV. When taken as prescribed, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99%. It’s steady, reliable, and works in the background, giving you peace of mind whether your holiday flings are planned or totally unexpected.

How DoxyPEP Adds an Extra Layer

DoxyPEP isn’t about daily dosing. Instead, it’s a single 200 mg dose of doxycycline you take within 72 hours after sex (ideally within 24 hours) to reduce your risk of bacterial STIs like chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea.

People who use DoxyPEP have two-thirds fewer bacterial STIs compared to those who don’t. That’s a major reduction, especially during a season when hookups might be happening more often than usual.

Why They’re Better Together

PrEP and DoxyPEP are a powerful combination. PrEP shields you from HIV, while DoxyPEP provides backup against bacterial STIs. Together, they help you stay protected without losing the spontaneity that makes holiday hookups fun.

Credit: couleurorginal/Unsplash

Tips for Holiday Season Prep

1. Plan your refills. Pharmacies and clinics often close for holidays, which is where online care like Mistr comes in handy. Mistr is a telehealth platform that handles everything sexual health-related, from testing to consultations with licensed physicians to getting your PrEP and DoxyPEP delivered.

2. Keep doses accessible. Toss a travel pill case in your bag or even your jacket pocket; it makes it easy to stick to your routine no matter where you’re staying.

3. Set reminders. Between travel and party schedules, it’s easy to forget a pill. A quick phone alarm can keep you on track.

The holidays are about joy, connection, and making memories, not stressing about what might come after. With PrEP and DoxyPEP in your toolkit, you can lean into the season’s hookups with confidence. So whether you’re home for the holidays, hitting a party, or traveling somewhere new, consider them your best defense for ending the year healthy and ready for whatever’s next.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

